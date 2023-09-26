Home

Hypertension in India: With 188.3 Million Living With BP Why Only 37% Are Diagnosed? WHO Sheds Light

WHO released it's first ever report on hypertension. According to its stats on India, only 37 per cent of people are diagnosed with the health condition and here is why it is a problem.

Hypertension is given the moniker – silent killer- all for the right reasons. There are hardly any visible symptoms that indicate high blood pressure. It is only identified when one gets checked, or there are other health complications that arise. Collecting data on the same lines, The World Health Organisation released its first report on hypertension on September 19.

According to the report, 1 in every 3 adults worldwide live with BP. The condition can further lead to kidney damage, heart attack, heart failure and several other health issues.

The report says that approximately 4 out of every 5 people with hypertension are not adequately treated, but if countries can scale up coverage, 76 million deaths could be averted between 2023 and 2050.

high-performing countries could prevent 76 million deaths, 120 million strokes, 79 million heart attacks, and 17 million cases of heart failure between now and 2050.

WHAT DOES WHO REPORT ON BP SAY ABOUT INDIA?

Key things that WHO’s report highlighted:

The report said 188.3 million people in the country were living with the condition.

However, just 37% of these were aware of their health status.

The report added that an estimated 33% of the global population lives with the condition, with just over half receiving a diagnosis.

4.6 million deaths happen due to heart attacks and strokes and this can be [prevented with timely diagnosis of BP.

Uncontrolled hypertension is a significant cause for 52% of the deaths from cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes in India, as per the WHO report.

More lives can be saved if the “aspirational scenario” of 75% control can be achieved.

“High blood pressure kills. In fact, cardiovascular diseases are the world’s leading cause of death. I know the dangers of hypertension from personal experience, because it is a condition I live with. I am fortunate that I was diagnosed, have access to good medical care, and medicines… Unfortunately, the same is not true for the majority of those with hypertension, a disease that is often dubbed the silent killer,” said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the report.

Around 5.8 million hypertension patients across 27 states were being treated under the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI’s) as of June 2023, WHO said in a recent report and pointed to the availability of medicines as the “biggest challenge”.

The IHCI aims to achieve the government’s objective of reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25 per cent by 2025 through evidence-based strategies to strengthen the building blocks of hypertension management and control.

The initiative was launched in 2017 and involves the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research, State Governments, and WHO-India.

RISK FACTORS OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Older age

Genetics

Eating high-salt diet

Not being physically active

Drinking too much alcohol

Nearly half of the people with hypertension are unaware of the problem and that in itself is a major risk factor.

