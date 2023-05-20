Home

Hypertension in Youth: 6 Lifestyle Changes to Prevent BP in People in Their 30s

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a prevalent health condition that significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious complications. While genetic factors play a role in hypertension, several lifestyle choices also contribute to its development. Fortunately, adopting certain preventive measures can help manage blood pressure levels and reduce the risk of hypertension. Dr. Talha Meeran, Consultant, Advanced Cardiac Sciences and Heart Transplant at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital shared certain lifestyle tweaks that can help lower the risk of BP in people in their 30s.

Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Hypertension in Young

Diet

Maintaining a healthy diet is essential for preventing hypertension. Limiting the intake of sodium (salt) is crucial, as excessive sodium consumption can raise blood pressure. Instead, focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which emphasizes low sodium and high potassium foods, has proven effective in reducing blood pressure.

Weight Management

Obesity and overweight are closely linked to hypertension. Excess body weight puts strain on the cardiovascular system, leading to increased blood pressure. Engaging in regular physical activity and adopting a balanced diet can help achieve and maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of hypertension.

Physical Activity:

Regular exercise is beneficial for overall cardiovascular health and blood pressure management. Engaging in moderate-intensity aerobic activities such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming for at least 150 minutes per week is recommended. Additionally, incorporating strength training exercises twice a week can further enhance blood pressure control.

Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is a risk factor for hypertension. It is recommended to limit alcohol intake to moderate levels, which means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. It’s important to note that those with existing hypertension or other health conditions may need to avoid alcohol altogether.

Smoking

Tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke can significantly increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels. Quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to smoke are crucial steps in preventing hypertension and improving overall cardiovascular health.

Stress Management

Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure. Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques (e.g., deep breathing, meditation, yoga) or engaging in hobbies and activities that bring joy, can help reduce the risk of hypertension.

It is equally crucial to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and guidance on hypertension prevention and management.

It is equally crucial to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and guidance on hypertension prevention and management.