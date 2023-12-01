Home

Hypertension Symptoms: Why Blood Pressure Increases During Winter Season? Expert Speaks

Blood pressure has a tendency to spike during winter season. Experts comment on why BP spike and how we may be able to manage hypertension winter.

Blood Pressure tends to increase during the winter months. Winter hypertension (high blood pressure) is a real thing. As we snuggle up into our blankets and enjoy a piping cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, it is important to note that certain health conditions may aggravate during the colder months. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a silent killer with hardly any noticeable symptoms. It further can risk heart attack, stroke, kidney problem and also takes a toll on our mental health.

WHY BLOOD PRESSURE INCREASES DURING WINTER SEASON?

There are different reasons why exactly one may experience high blood pressure during these months. To get better insight and comprehension, India.com got in touch with expert. Dr. Salil Shirodkar, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai explained that in winter, blood pressure often rises due to several factors. Cold weather causes blood vessels to narrow (vasoconstriction), increasing blood pressure and putting extra strain on the heart. This is particularly significant for those with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

He further added, “Additionally, people tend to work out intensively during winters which can lead to increased physical exertion, further adding stress on the heart. Lifestyle changes during winter, such as heavier diets rich in fats and sugars, and reduced physical activity, further impact cardiovascular health.” It’s vital for individuals, especially those with heart issues, to follow their subscribed medications, maintain a heart-healthy diet, engage in appropriate physical activities, and manage stress. Regular health monitoring and consulting your cardiologist for any changes to your physical or diet routine is necessary to minimise the spike in blood pressure and manage the risk of heart attack in winter.

HYPERTENSION: TIPS TO MANAGE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Weight Management: Excess weight can contribute to high blood pressure. Aim to maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise. Heart Healthy Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products can help lower blood pressure. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars. Stay Active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week. Spread your activity throughout the week and include strength training exercises at least twice a week. Monitoring High Blood Pressure: Check your blood pressure at home or at your doctor’s office regularly to track your progress and make adjustments to your treatment plan as needed. Dress Warmly: When exposed to cold temperatures, blood vessels constrict, which can temporarily raise blood pressure. Dress warmly in layers to protect yourself from the cold and prevent blood pressure spikes. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated. Dehydration can contribute to high blood pressure. Stress Management: Stress can also contribute to high blood pressure. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Apart from this, reduce smoking and alcohol consumption and embark on healthier lifestyle. However, incase of persistent problems, it is best advised to visit a doctor.

