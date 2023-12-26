Home

Health

Hypertension Treatment: 5 Effective Tips to Manage High BP in Winter

Hypertension is a chronic medical condition that needs constant attention. Here are 5 successful ways to manage high blood pressure in winter.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a chronic medical condition that needs constant attention. Here are some ways to manage this condition during winter season

Hypertension is a condition that arises due to high pressure in blood vessels. It can be affected by a sudden change in weather patterns and blood pressure is usually higher in winters and lower in summers. People with the problem of hypertension need to take extra care of themselves as high BP is the root cause of numerous serious complications in your body. The arteries and blood vessels narrow in cold weather. As a result, more force is required to move the blood throughout the body. Patients aged 65 or above may be affected due to abrupt changes in weather conditions. Here are some natural ways that can help in bringing your blood pressure back to normal.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN CONTROL HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE IN WINTER

Avoid alcohol and Caffeine- Overindulging in alcohol is prohibited because it leads to the narrowing of blood vessels and arteries which causes high blood pressure. Limiting alcohol and caffeine intake is important, even if you spend all of your time indoors. Maintain a Healthy Diet- Opt for nutrient-rich foods that are healthy for your heart such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and potassium, magnesium, and fiber-rich foods. Layering is the key- Wearing layers helps you stay warmer by retaining heat. Your body loses heat easily when wearing a thick jacket, which can make you feel colder and raise your blood pressure. Try to avoid exposing your skin possibly on chilly days. Exercise- People with the problem of hypertension are recommended to exercise in moderate amounts. Do not put much strain on your body but regular walking and a little bit of exercise will assist in good heart health. Monitor Your Blood Pressure- Check your blood pressure frequently at home, particularly in the winter. As an issue of high BP is usually common in winter keeping a regular check on it may keep you alarmed. Please get in quick contact with your cardiologist if you observe any severe changes. Stay Hydrated- Even in winter months It’s crucial to maintain hydration in your body. Maintaining adequate hydration promotes cardiovascular health in general and assists in lowering blood pressure. Make it a habit to stay hydrated during the day by drinking enough water.

Always get your doctor’s approval before making big changes to your medication or lifestyle. Personalized advice based on your cardiovascular health status can be given by your healthcare provider.

