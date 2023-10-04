Home

Hypothyroidism: 5 Everyday Habits That May Worsen Your Thyroid

Thyroid is a leading health problem that people have started to suffer from even from their early 30s. Is sedentary lifestyle just the only reason? Here are few worse habits that is probably hurting your thyroid than you would know.

Hypothyroidism is a condition when the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones to maintain a thyroid balance in the body. While medication can help manage it, lifestyle plays an important role as well. The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located near the windpipe. The gland is responsible for regulating the metabolism in our body and how the body utilises the energy produced.

from digestion to heart health, hypothyroidism can lead to a slowdown of metabolism. Hypothyroidism has become a leading health problem that can now be seen in people in their 30s and 40s too.

6 HABITS THAT MAY WORSEN YOUR THYROID

Too much stress: In the hustle culture, we tend to put our mental health at stake. Too much stress can lead to irregular glucose levels. digestive issues and further make one more prone to developing autoimmune diseases. These health issues weaken the glands and make one more vulnerable to developing thyroid issues and worsen it if you are already dealing with it. Sugar Much? Diabetes and thyroidism are mostly related. Thyroid issues affect the sugar level and diabetes can risk hypothyroidism as it affects the metabolic rate too. Processed Food: In the fast-paced contemporary era, people expect quick results. With a hectic culture and increased sedentary life, intake of processed food has increased manifolds. This further affects insulin sensitivity and can lead to malfunctioning of thyroid glands. Sleep Deprivation: Poor quality sleep and sleep deprivation significantly affect the release of hormones from the thyroid. According to the National Library of Medicine, Sleep deviation can alter the function of the human hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis; and is associated with altered levels of TSH, T4, and T3. There is also a correlation between poor sleep quality and subclinical hypothyroidism. Iodine Deficiency: Severe iodine deficiency causes goitre and hypothyroidism because, despite an increase in thyroid activity to maximise iodine uptake and recycling in this setting, iodine concentrations are still too low to enable the production of thyroid hormone.

One must not also get heavily dependent on pure medication for managing thyroid. If not taken in moderation and with proper doctor’s advise, the pill can do more harm than good. Therefore, it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle and that will probably solve half of the health issues!

