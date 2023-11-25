Home

Hypothyroidism: 5 Home Remedies to Reduce Thyroid Symptoms in Winters

Managing thyroid levels is imperative for a healthy lifestyle. Apart from medication, few natural remedies can help keep the levels in check as well.

Thyroid is one gland that helps to regulate hormones, heartbeat, digestive functioning and more. When these glands do not produce the required hormones, it may lead to hypothyroidism. Apart from regular medication and lifestyle changes, few home remedies may also help to manage thyroid levels. While home remedies may not be a substitute for medical treatment, they can offer complementary support for managing thyroid issue

There are innumerable ghar ke nuske but it depends how one incorporates them well in their lifestyle. Heer are few tips to practise and manage thyroid levels naturally at home.

Home Remedies to Manage Thyroid Health

Iodine-rich foods: Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone production. Include iodine-rich foods in your diet, such as seaweed, iodized salt, seafood, and dairy products. Selenium-rich foods: Selenium plays a crucial role in thyroid function. Consume selenium-rich foods like Brazil nuts, tuna, sardines, and eggs. Ashwagandha: This adaptogenic herb has been shown to balance thyroid hormone levels and support overall thyroid function. Consult your healthcare provider before taking ashwagandha, especially if you are taking any medications. Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to thyroid disorders. Ensure adequate vitamin D intake through sun exposure or supplements. Stress management: Chronic stress can negatively impact thyroid function. Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. Get enough sleep: Sleep deprivation can disrupt thyroid hormone production. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

It is to note that these home remedies should not replace medical treatment for thyroid disorders.

