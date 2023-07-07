Home

Hypothyroidism: 6 Foods to Avoid When Dealing With Thyroid

From organs to glands there is a lot that our body relies upon for optimal functioning. Among these, is the thyroid gland which helps to regulate heartbeat, digestive functioning and more. QWhen these glands do not produce the required hormones, it may lead to hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism is linked to many dangerous diseases and conditions, and hence should be effectively managed. This is where diet plays an important role. You must know what not to eat to aggravate hypothyroidism.

6 Foods to Avoid For Hypothyroidism

Soy foods- Soy contains oestrogen and flavonoids called isoflavones which interfere with the body’s ability to utilize the thyroid hormone. Foods that contain goitrogens are typically cruciferous vegetables, including kale, broccoli, cauliflower, turnip, cabbage, and spinach. These foods can be consumed after cooking them properly and in moderate amounts. These vegetables contain a compound called glucosinolates that compete with dietary iodine and thyroid hormones. Millets –Flavonoid that is apigenin greatly reduces the activity of thyroid peroxidase, the

enzyme that inserts iodine into thyroid hormone. Caffeine, if taken as first thing in the morning, after taking the thyroid medication, can also interfere with the medicine’s effects. Alcohol – Alcohol creates a negative effect on the body’s ability to absorb thyroid hormone and even in the production of thyroid hormone. Sugar – Sugar causes invisible inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation interferes with T4 conversion, necessary for thyroid function.

