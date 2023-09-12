Home

Health

Hypothyroidism: 6-Step Routine to Manage Thyroid Level at Home

Hypothyroidism: 6-Step Routine to Manage Thyroid Level at Home

Thyroid is increasingly being seen in India. Thyroid glands majorly help to produce hormones that help to regulate metabolism. Deficiency or overproduction of the same can affect our everyday energy l

Thyroid is increasingly being seen in India. Thyroid glands majorly help to produce hormones that help to regulate metabolism. Deficiency or overproduction of the same can affect our everyday energy levels, weight gain or weight loss and other health aspects as well. While there is no guaranteed cure for it, hypothyroidism can surely be managed with proper lifestyle dietary habits, exercise and more.

Trending Now

Here are a few everyday habits that people living with thyroid may inculcate in their everyday lifestyle to better manage it naturally at home. It is important to maintain a disciplined schedule for managing thyroid.

You may like to read

6-STEP ROUTINE TO MANAGE THYROID LEVELS.

Have a Nutrient Rich Diet: First meal- of the day should be rich in fiber, protein and minerals. It helps to keep the stomach full longer and reduces unhealthy food cravings that can affect thyroid levels. Exercise Everyday: Regular exercise can help to lower thyroid symptoms. It helps with metabolism, boosts energy and is good for strengthening other body parts as well. Be Active: Being physically active is also important. Due to low energy caused by the thyroid, it is important to keep the self-occupied. Refrain from staying in one position or at one place for a longer duration. Stress Management: Practice meditation, yoga or breathing exercises to bring a sense of calm and composure to life. Too much stress may lead to slowing down your metabolism and imbibe a sense of sluggishness. Have a Sleep Schedule: Having 7-8 hours of good quality sleep is important for the tyroid glands to release and regulate hormones. Because thyroid affects fatigue and enery, it is important to have enough sleep. Have a Gut-Friendly Diet: Include probiotics and other gut-friendly foods that promote good gut microbe. It will further influence the absorption of minerals and vitamins tht affect the thyroid levels everyday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES