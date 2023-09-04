Home

Hypothyroidism: 6 Thyroid-Friendly Foods For Restful Sleep at Night

Hypothyroidism slows metabolism, which contributes to daytime weariness, and raises the risk of various sleep problems. Unlock restful nights with thyroid-friendly foods recommended by experts.

Thyroid Diet: Hypothyroidism is a deficiency in thyroid hormones that causes metabolism and many other bodily functions to slow down. Besides causing daytime fatigue by slowing metabolism, hypothyroidism increases the risk for some sleep disorders. The thyroid gland regulates the body’s metabolic functions. It generates thyroid hormones, which control a variety of biological processes and guarantee continued good health. Numerous issues can arise when the thyroid gland is underactive or hyperactive.

HOW THYROID-FRIENDLY DIET AFFECT YOUR SLEEP AT NIGHT?

People with hypothyroidism may benefit from improving their thyroid function, avoiding vitamin shortages, and alleviating hypothyroid symptoms by eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. Eliminating gluten, processed foods, and other things that could boost your immune system or create inflammation if you have hypothyroidism may be beneficial. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of thyroid-friendly foods for better sleep at night.

5 THYROID-FRIENDLY FOODS FOR RESTFUL SLEEP

Cherries: They are rich in four different sleep-regulating compounds: melatonin, tryptophan, potassium, and serotonin. Chickpeas: They boast vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin Oats: They also contain the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin, as well as vitamin B-6, another relaxant. Pumpkin Seeds: They contain magnesium and tryptophan. They also have the potential to reduce anxiety and stress. Ashwagandha: It has been shown to increase circulating T4 levels with no influence on T3. Ashwagandha is safe while breastfeeding, but not safe in pregnancy. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen herb that helps the body respond to stress, keeping hormone levels better in balance. Adaptogens help lower cortisol and balance T4 levels. Chamomile: The herb chamomile is a traditional remedy for insomnia. Flavonoid compounds called apigenin are responsible for chamomile’s sleep-inducing properties. Apigenin seems to activate GABA A receptors, a process that helps stimulate sleep.

Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet may help people with hypothyroidism improve their thyroid function, prevent vitamin deficiencies, and reduce the symptoms of their condition.

