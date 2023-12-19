Home

Hypothyroidism: Why Thyroid Levels Rise During Winter Season? Expert Speaks

Thyroid gland secret hormones that help to manage metabolism. But there could be fluctuation in the thyroid level during winters. Read on to know what expert have to say.

Change in season may entail freezing temperatures, dropping leaves or heavy rains. And none of these changes are without certain health issues tagging along. Apart from increased diabetes, blood pressure and cardiovascular health issues, thyroid hormones also tend to increase during winter season.

The thyroid gland is a small gland located in the neck. It secretes the thyroid hormones and is responsible for maintaining the basic metabolic rate. If the gland malfunctions there can be an excess of hormones known as hyperthyroidism or a deficit known as hypothyroidism. The prevalence of hypothyroidism in India is around 11% with inland cities like Bengaluru having a higher prevalence than coastal areas. The symptoms of hypothyroidism are constipation, weight, gain, cold intolerance, and depression. These problems are normally exaggerated during winter Hence it is important to be aware and get tested for hypothyroidism If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms.

Why Does Thyroid Increase During Winter Season?

There is a slight increase in the TSH levels during winter. In order to better comprehend the cause behind it, India.com got in touch with This article is authored by Dr. A. Sharda, Consultant – Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road. Dr. Sharda explained, “This could be due to changes in melatonin levels, changes in the atmospheric pressure, and relative humidity during the winter time. These changes are not very pronounced in places with a moderate climate. During the cold weather, there is an increase in the metabolic rate to maintain a stable body temperature. People with hypothyroidism cannot meet this increase in demand and consequently suffer worsening symptoms during winter.”

How to Manage Thyroid in Winter Season?

Check your thyroid hormone levels if you are experiencing any symptoms and consult your doctor if needed.

Make sure you are getting enough sunlight. Seasonal affective disorder is common in the winter as people prefer staying indoors. Adequate Vitamin D levels are helpful for TSH secretion.

Take a morning walk in the winter Sun as this will boost your serotonin levels and improve your metabolism.

Limit processed and high carbohydrate foods as it is easy to gain weight in hypothyroidism.

Make sure you are eating enough veggies and foods with good fats like avocados and walnuts.

Hypothyroidism can be associated with certain heart issues. Make sure you are working out for at least 30 to 45 minutes a day to keep fit. You can also choose indoor activities like yoga and aerobics to keep your metabolism in check.

