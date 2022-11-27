ICMR Issues New Guidelines To Avoid Antibiotics Prescription

Delhi: In the contemporary era, unprecedented diseases follow up t unprecedented precautions too. The world is riddled with so many infections that even youngsters are bound take pills and antibiotics quiet frequently. Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines warning against the use of antibiotics for conditions such as low-grade fever and viral bronchitis while advising doctors to follow a timeline while prescribing them.

“A clinical diagnosis most often helps us predict causative pathogens fitting into a clinical syndrome which would tailor the correct antibiotic rather than blindly relying on fever, procalcitonin levels, WBC counts, cultures or radiology to make a diagnosis of infection,” the guidelines said.

New ICMR Guidelines

Generally, empiric antibiotic therapy is only recommended for a select group of patients suffering from severe sepsis and septic shock, community-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia and necrotizing fasciitis.

Hence, it is important to start smart and then focus, i.e., evaluate if empiric therapy can be justified or de-escalated and then make a plan with regard to the duration of therapy, the guidelines said.

The analysis of the data pointed towards a sustained increase in drug-resistant pathogens, resulting in difficulty to treat certain infections with the available medicines.

In Pseudomonas aeruginosa, another bacteria which causes infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia) or other parts of the body after surgery, there is a consistent increase in susceptibility to all the major antipseudomonal drugs in the last few years.

Several fungal pathogens like C. parapsilosis and C. glabrata are showing increasing resistance to commonly available antifungal medicines such as fluconazole, thus requiring close monitoring in the next few years.