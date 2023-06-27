Home

Immunity Booster: 6 Superfoods to Strengthen Immune System This Monsoon

Monsoon season entails increased risk of waterborne diseases. Hence, to combat the bacterial or fungal infections, it is important maintain a diet that helps enhance the immune system.

Drizzles to torrential rains, monsoons are here in full throttle. What starts as pitter-patter and then rains like cats and dogs, that how every day goes by in the rainy season. the season of water comes bearing several entailments too. With the change of seasons, there is a change in the types of health issues that people have to endure. Several areas witness puddles and waterlogging which increase the risk of waterborne diseases. Hence, it is imperative to strengthen the immunity system

Vitamin C Rich Food: Vitamin C helps to boost cellular immune response . Turmeric milk– Turmeric is a miracle herb. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being. So, drink a glass of warm turmeric milk every night before hitting the bed to stay fit during the monsoon. Sprouts – Sprouts are good for your health and they should be included in your diet especially during monsoon. Not only do protein-rich sprouts make for a healthy breakfast or snack, but they also boost your immune system, thus helping your body to fight germs. Probiotics – Include probiotics like curd, buttermilk, kefir, and pickled vegetables to make your gut flora healthy. This help boost the growth of good bacteria in the gut, which helps fight the bad bacteria or the disease-causing bacteria. Always to the Greens: Probably least favourite, but green veggies like kale, spinach, ladyfinger are packed with nutrients that not make for a balanced diet but boost immunity too. Garlic: This root veggie is a natural immunity booster. It has anti-microbial properties that may help to combat against outside bacteria. Ginger: Ginger too is considered to have certain medicinal properties. A little bit of ginger in your diet or may enjoy a ginge tea can help strengthen your immunity system. It has both anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Health Tips to Boost Immunity This Monsoon

Keep yourself hydrated

have seasonal fruits.

Include diet rich in proteins, vitamin C, iron etc

Avoid street food

Consume warm beverages like herbal teas, warm milk

Eat Healthy and Enjoy the Rains Till it Lasts!

