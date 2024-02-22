Home

Immunity Boosting Tips: 6 Everyday Habits to Strengthen Immune System Amid Seasonal Flu

Changing season is like a test for our immune system. Here are few everyday habits to swear by to keep the health guard ups and combat seasonal flu, cold and cough.

It the transition period when we bid adieu to the cosy and chilly winters and get all set to welcome the blossoms of spring. However, this change of season also entails certain health problems too. Seasonal change always leads to rise in viral, allergies, cold, cough and congestion. But, a lot of it can be avoided if build our health guards. Boosting our immune system can help us ward off infection, lower the chances of inflammation more.

However, it is not just strengthened in a day. It requires a diligent discipline that must include a healthy lifestyle. Here are few everyday habits that one must inculcate in their lives to enhance immunity and combat viral infections.

Stay Hydrated: This is the golden rule to steer clear of any health problem. Drinking more fluid helps to flush out the toxins from the body. It is a good way to detox and enhances kidney function, strengthening the body in many ways. Dehydration, on the other hand, makes the body a little weak allowing bacteria to invade immune system easily. Healthy Sleep Cycle: Believe it or not, good quality sleep of 6-7 hours at least can help keep the body away from several ailments. During sleep, the body recovers and repairs from the day’s stress, wear and tear. It is essentially to keep the body fit both mentally and physically. Instead of doomscrolling at night, create a sound environment and have a good quality slumber. It will help to enhance body’s immunity as well. Healthy Dietary Practices: Diet plays a pivotal role in strengthening the immune system. One must be mindful of incorporating the right amount of nutrients to maintain a healthy balance in the body. Vitamin C-rich foods help to boost cellular immune response. Turmeric milk has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties that works like magic. Stay Active: It cannot be emphasised enough how important it is to keep the body active. Sedentary lifestyle only weakens our health making us prone to such viral infections. Working on our body helps to shield against these pathogens. Walking, jogging is a good place to start. Investing 15-20 minutes regularly in for yoga can also help to bring calm and composure to body and mind. This also helps to increase immunity. Stress Management: Stress is an inevitable part of our life. It is body’s response in a fight or flight situation. Sometimes it stems from personal life, sometimes from professional hustle culture. But coping with stress is equally important o keep the body fit. High levels of stress can lead to weaken immune system. Routine For Meals: Never skip breakfast. It is important to have meals on time. Eat dinner by 7 pm in the evening to enhance digestion.

