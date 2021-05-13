Immunity-Boosting Yoga For Children: 7 Asanas To Build Stronger Immune System

Yoga can play an extremely important role in the prevention and management of coronavirus in children. If their immunity which is known as herd immunity is boosted then they can stay safe from contracting this disease. With strong immunity, children will be able to recover at an accelerated pace and this is greatly beneficial during this time. When the immunity is strong no matter what kind of infection it is whether bacterial or viral the child will remain healthy and protected. Also Read - Yoga For Immunity: 3 Yoga Asanas That Can Boost Your Immune System

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 7 yoga postures for kids which can help them build stronger immunity:

Pranayama

Khand Pranayama

Khand means ‘part’, and this breathing exercise involves breaking up the breath into two more parts/installments. As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts. Without holding in the breath, exhale in two parts

Kapal Bhati

‘Kapal’ is skull and ‘bhati’ can be translated as ‘shining/illuminating’. Therefore, Kapalbhati Pranayam is known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique. Inhale normally and exhale with a short, rhythmic, and forceful breath.

Anulom Vilom – Alternate Nostril Breathing

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.

Yoga Postures

Adomukhiswanasna

Begin on your palms and knees. Align palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips. To form this pose, straighten your knees by lifting the hips up. Adjust your feet to form an inverted ‘V’ shape. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart. Try to get your heels to touch the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Kneel down on the mat and sit on your heels. Inhale and as you exhale, lean forward bending your upper body. Place your forehead down, and let your pelvis rest on the heels.

Padahastasana

Fold forward with your upper body as you exhale. Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Bend your knees slightly if you are a beginner. Place palms next to your feet. Hold this asana for a while

Paschimottanasana

Sit down on the ground and stretch both legs ahead. Exhale as you bend forward and hold your big toes with your fingers.

Jal Dhyan (Water Meditation)

Jal Dhyan is of two types. It can be done on drinking water or on a water body such as a pond, lake, etc. As a type of meditation on drinking water, Jal Dhyan is done by offering positive affirmation to water before you drink it.

Statements or affirmations such as ‘Water is good for me’, ‘It is pure’, etc., will cleanse the water energies and bring out its most beneficial properties. Also, ensure that before you drink water, you are seated and to drink it with relish and gratitude.

Children should also be including pranayama and meditation practices in their regular routine. Meditation exercises will help the child remain calm and this can also greatly add to building a strong defence mechanism. The meditation technique known as Surya tratak which is done at sunrise is a powerful technique. By a combination of these postures breathing exercises and meditation techniques, it is possible to increase the defence mechanism and thus keep your child safe from coronavirus.