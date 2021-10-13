Walking has always been the best method to stay fit and healthy. Various studies have shown the improvement of mental and physical health by brisk walking. This is one of the most common aerobic exercises that people usually practise. Faster pace has numerous health benefits.Also Read - Can a Toxic Liver Affect Your Health? Here’s What We Know

What is Brisk Walking? How To Ensure You’re Doing it Correctly?

The fast pace of walking is known as brisk walking. A lot of people prefer brisk walking as it has a combination of different forms of walking – fast-paced, jogging leisure walking. However, it is important to get the technique right. Here’s the right way of doing it: Also Read - Benefits of Running VS Benefits of Jumping Rope – Which Workout Style is More Effective For Weight Loss?

Your body should be relaxed.

Eyes should be forward, heads up and neck relaxed.

Arms should be relaxed and swinging while you walk.

The body should be upright with the back straight.

Exercise toes and feet completely while you walk.

What Are The Benefits of Brisk Walking?

Here are five benefits of brisk walking: Also Read - Tahira Kashyap Talks About 'Juice Toxicity' And Its Adverse Effects on Health - All You Need to Know About Condition