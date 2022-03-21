Do you feel lethargic even after a good night’s sleep? Do you wake up often during the night? Do you snore? If yes, then you may be suffering from a condition known as obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccinations For Children In 12-14 Age Group Begins - Watch Video

Obstructive sleep apnea is perhaps the most feared but untreated condition. It lacks awareness. A bad sleep at night is often sorted out by taking a pill at night. But, the cause often remains undiagnosed and untreated. Also Read - Can Sleep Apnea Cause Cardiac Arrest? Here's All You Need To Know, Expert Speaks - Watch

OSA is definitely not the sleep disorder problem that you can put an end to with a sleeping pill. Also Read - World Sleep Day: Why is Good Sleep Necessary For People With Diabetes?

OSA is the mother of all major cardiac morbidities and other morbidities in adults as well children. Recent studies have placed the prevalence of OSA at a mean of 22 per cent (range, 9-37 per cent) in men and 17 per cent (range, 4-50 per cent) in women.

If you are also struggling with OSA, then making a few lifestyle changes can avoid it. Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai share a few healthy lifestyle habits that can help avoid obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Being obese or overweight is one of the key risk factors for sleep apnea. Various studies have shown that losing weight may improve the condition. For example, the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine data showing the impact of aerobic exercise on sleep-disordered breathing on 155,448 individuals as part of the extensive Ontario Health Study, cites that physical exercise was associated with a decreased prevalence of OSA independent of generally known risk factors for OSA including body mass index. Increased total physical activity, vigorous-intensity activity, and walking were all associated with a decreased prevalence of OSA.

Therefore it is important to follow a regular exercise schedule as physical activity will aid in weight loss.