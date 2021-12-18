We are amidst the whirlpool of the winter season and we need to make sure we are prepared and armed. The winter season is the prime time where a lot of people fall prey. Their immunity and fighting cells take a backseat and thus, you get affected. However, with the right food choices and regular in-door exercises, winter illness can be tackled. Almonds and raisins come to help.Also Read - 10 Easy Ways to Curb Your Hunger Pangs While You Lose Weight

Taking it to Instagram, Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor talks about important dry fruits that should be included in your everyday diet. Dixa Bhavsar further explains the benefits of these dry fruits – almonds and raisins- their nutritional content.

Here Are The Health Benefits

It makes you feel energetic in morning.

It keeps your cravings at bay (sweet or salty).

It helps you get rid of period cramps.

Improves digestion.

Boosts brain health (we all know almonds are good for memory).

Its immensely good for skin & hair as they’re full of antioxidants & vitamins.

Also good for heart (reduces bp and cholesterol).

Keeps your acidity away.

What Are The Ayurvedic Benefits?

Here are the health benefits of almonds:

It is Madhura/sweet in taste.

Slightly hot (ushna) in nature (potency).

Guna (Quality) – Snigdha (Slimy) & Guru (Heavy)

Vipaka- Madhura (Undergoes sweet taste after digestion)

Karma (Properties) – Vatahara (Reduces vata), Pitta Kara (Increase pitta), Vrsya (Aphrodisiac) and Balya (Provides strength).

According to Dixa, here are the health benefits of raisins:

Guna – Snigdha (unctuous) & Guru (heavy)

Rasa (taste) – Madhura (sweet)

Vipaka- Madhura

Veerya – Sheeta (cold)

Effect on Tridosha – Balances Vata & Pitta

“Almonds are hot & raisins are cool. Having them together is best as it keeps you full (keeps cravings at bay) & makes you feel energetic throughout the day. Snack with benefits. P.S: Its mandatory to soak them overnight to procure benefits (sic),” writes Dr Dixa.

Why Should You Consume These Dry Fruits?

Dr Dixa says,” They contain tannin, which inhibits nutrient absorption. Once the almonds are soaked, tannin is removed, allowing the nuts to release nutrients. Soaked & peeled almonds also help with digestion. It releases the enzyme lipase, which is beneficial for fat digestion.”