Increasing Joint Pain in Winters? Why Inflammation Rises in Colder Months and Ways to Manage it

Is your joint paining increasing in the cold season? Here is why inflammation rises and how one may manage it.

Winter season entails several health concerns. A wound takes more time than usual to heal. Pain and inflammation increase and get even more challenging to manage. All the cosiness goes away when it comes to wintertime pain in the joints. Hence, it becomes difficult for people living with arthritis to manage winter pain.

Why Joint Pain Increases During Winters?

Low temperature causes muscle spasms, puts pressure on arteries, and results in joint stiffness. This is why when one tries to fold their knees or joints, it pains more than usual. The pain receptors tend to become more sensitive.

Another reason that may add on to the pain is due to the lack of vitamin D. Vitamin D is good for the bones, but during winters, exposure to it reduces. The drop in temperature, decrease in humidity, and changes in barometric pressure can all contribute to joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation.

In cold temperatures, the blood vessels tend to constrict hindering healthy blood flow. It puts pressure on the muscles and hence may lead to several health risks like diabetes spike, high blood pressure, joint pain increases etc. Low humidity levels also can cause dryness and dehydrate the joint making it more stiff and painful.

How to Manage Joint Pain in Winters?

Stay Warm, Stay Layered: Keeping the body warm is the first step to mitigate joint pain. layer yourself up.

Keeping the body warm is the first step to mitigate joint pain. layer yourself up. Remain active: Staying active is one of the most important things to do. Being physically active helps the joint to be mobile and lubricated as well.

Staying active is one of the most important things to do. Being physically active helps the joint to be mobile and lubricated as well. Weight Management : Being overweight may put stress on knees and joints. Therefore, maintaining a healthy weight is of utmost importance.

: Being overweight may put stress on knees and joints. Therefore, maintaining a healthy weight is of utmost importance. Eat a healthy diet: Eating nutritious foods rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can provide your body with the nutrients it needs to fight inflammation.

Eating nutritious foods rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can provide your body with the nutrients it needs to fight inflammation. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep your joints lubricated and prevents stiffness.

