Home

Health

India Sounds Health Alert! Why Are 100 Million Indians Diabetic, Reveals Lancet Study

India Sounds Health Alert! Why Are 100 Million Indians Diabetic, Reveals Lancet Study

According to the latest ICMR backed study, there is a rise in non-communicable diseases like hypertension, cholesterol, obesity in India and the numbers are really shocking!

India’s healthcare needs urgent attention. A recent study published has unveiled some shocking revelations pertaining to the increasing case of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the country. According the to study, the numbers only indicate a very grim health situation in India. Nearly 100 million have been living with diabetes. There is also a high number of cholesterol, obesity and hypertension cases. There is not just an increase but there are chances that these numbers may as well shoot up next five years in rural areas. Currently, the incidence is low in these areas.

Renowned global medical institutions such as the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and even World Health Organisation (WHO) have reported a substantial rise in the prevalence of diabetes among the younger population in the last decade. This is escalating and poses a significant threat the general well-being and quality of life of young people across the globe

You may like to read

The study was published in Lancet and Endocrinology on June 9, 2023. It was helmed by Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was based on 113,000 people from several states.

Some Key Findings of the Study

11.4 per cent or 101 million people in India have diabetes. 15.3 per cent or 136 million people have prediabetes. Central obesity at 39.5 per cent Hypertension is very high at 35.5 per cent High cholesterol levels at 24 per cent. Belly fat is considered one of the major reasons for diabetes and heart attack diseases

The study stated that the prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic NCDs in India is considerably higher than previously estimated. While the diabetes epidemic is stabilising in the more developed states of the country, it is still increasing in most other states.

Why Are Millions of People Living With NCD in India? Experts Speak

“The excessive consumption of sugary beverages, fast food, and processed snacks, coupled with a decrease in physical exercise, has significantly contributed to the rising occurrence of diabetes. Stress factor also has increased due to multiple reasons. Also, technology is making the young generation lazy and less active,” said Dr Anusha N D, Consultant endocrinologist speaking with india.com.

She further explained that genetic predisposition plays a significant role in the development of diabetes. Young individuals with a family history of the condition and an unhealthy lifestyle are at a much higher risk of being a victim of this chronic disease. Hence, raising awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups is crucial, particularly for individuals with a family history of diabetes.

Dr RM Anjana, lead author of the study and managing director at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre told Indian Express, “If you have prediabetes, conversion to diabetes is very, very fast in our population; more than 60 per cent of people with prediabetes end up converting to diabetes in the next five years. Moreover, almost 70 per cent of India’s population lives in villages. So if the prevalence of diabetes increases by even 0.5 to 1 per cent, the absolute numbers will be huge.”

It was is a decade-long study with over 1.13 lakh participants over the age of 20 years across 31 states and Union Territories studied between October 2008 and December 2020. Of the 1.13 lakh participants, 79,506 are from rural areas representing the 70 per cent demography living in rural areas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.