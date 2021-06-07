New Delhi: In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in length about the role of vaccines in the battle against the deadly coronavirus, that is wreaking havoc across the country. PM Modi said that in the last one year, India has launched two made-in-India vaccines. “Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered,” he said. Also, PM Modi said efforts were made at war-footing to fight the COVID19 pandemic at various levels. Also Read - Covid-19 Recovery Diet: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Explains What You Should Include In Your Diet

India Working To Make Intranasal COVID Vaccine

Most importantly, in his speech, the Prime Minister said that India is working on a intranasal vaccine, that will help us in this fight against surging COVID19 cases.

In his address, PM Modi said that the supply of vaccine is going to increase in the coming days. "Today 7 companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines is also going in the advanced stage," he claimed. Modi also said that work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also underway.

Speaking about vaccine procurement, he said, “India has left no stone unturned to procure life saving drugs. The demand for vaccines in the world today is far less than the countries that produce them and the companies that make vaccines. Imagine if we didn’t have a vaccine made in India now, what would happen in a huge country like India today?”

Shortage of vaccine supply has led to growing demands for ramping up production for billions of doses. Now, scientists are exploring ways to create new alternatives to the Covid-19 vaccine. An antibody nasal spray is one of the options scientists are exploring. If it gets launched in India, this could definitely be a game changer in this fight against the deadly virus.

Basically, nasal vaccines which will be sprayed into the nose could induce mucosal immunity and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, if vaccine developers can prove that they work in the clinical trials.

Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine

Currently, Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine candidate is under Phase I trials. According to the manufacturer, as per the reports, the intranasal vaccine BBV154 creates an immune response at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa). This helps to block both infection and transmission of Covid-19.

Bharat Biotech, which also manufactures Covaxin, is expected to roll out ten crore doses of its nasal vaccine by the end of the year, as per the reports.

PM Modi’s address to the nation comes on a day India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in two months. Also, from June 21, all citizens above the age of 18 years will get free Covid-19 vaccines, PM Modi said today, adding that the Centre will bear its cost.