As the world around us changes rapidly and access to information grows exponentially, there has been a shift in the way consumers across India are viewing their lifestyle and food choices. This shift in perception is especially evident amongst younger Indians, between the ages of 18 -35 years, who have become cognizant of their lifestyles, and are consciously taking steps to improve them.Also Read - Can Coronavirus Vaccine Lead to Viral Shedding - What Does This Mean And Can it Impact Others?

According to a recent survey conducted between 5th – 25th March 2021 by Ipsos India, a research consulting firm, 78% of respondents feel healthy snacking is important (Very important (58%) and Fairly Important (20%) amidst changing lifestyles. The quantitative survey by Ipsos India aimed to identify the changing snacking habits and preferences amongst India’s urban youth amidst the evolving modern lifestyle. Overall, the survey results showcase how increasingly younger people in India are becoming more concerned about their health and this is propelling them to change their snacking habits. The survey highlights how younger people across India, are increasingly opting for healthy and nutritious snacking options like almonds and fruits, instead of high-calorie junk foods. Also Read - Tips to Fight Obesity: 5 Lifestyle Modifications For Weight Management And Overall Wellbeing

A total of 4,148 respondents, NCCS A men and women, between the age group of 18 to 35 years were interviewed across 12 cities in India, including, Delhi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. Also Read - Yoga to Ease Sinusitis: 5 Asanas That Help Clear Sinus And Cold

Almonds have emerged as a top choice amongst the Indian youth as 64% of respondents mentioned that they considered almonds as a snacking option owing to the perceived health benefits of regular consumption. Choice of snacking amongst respondents is most influenced by ‘Taste’ and ‘Health/Nutrition. Interesting to note, that Gen Z and millennials associate almonds with nutritious (41%), healthy (39%), protein-dense (38%), and vitamin-loaded (36%). The majority of respondents (84%) believed that regular almond consumption helped in strengthening immunity, which made snacking on them relevant. Besides almonds, almost 50% of respondents also mentioned that they had started to include healthier options like green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, and juices in their snacking routine.

This move towards healthier snacks like almonds seems to be prompted by the youth’s concerns about their nutritional needs as 66% of respondents highlighted that they were worried about this. ‘Weight gain’ as well as ‘eating unhealthy food’ were primary drivers for these concerns. Respondents from northern cities (Delhi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Jaipur) were most worried about their nutritional needs, as 3/4th of respondents from this zone highlighted this. 51% of respondents also claimed that they paid attention to the ingredients and nutrients present in foods, before choosing snacks. Within these, female respondents in the age group of 26-35 years were higher.

Additionally, another noteworthy finding was the fact many respondents (61%) preferred home-cooked foods or snacks prepared at home, over packed goods.

With several young professionals working from home since March last year, and students attending schools and colleges virtually, the sense of routine that many followed pre-pandemic has hit pause, and many are struggling to adapt to this new sense of normal. Younger consumers have since acknowledged the need to re-look at their lifestyles and incorporate healthy habits like mindful snacking, exercising every day, and taking breaks from the various screens that surround us.

Commenting on the results of the survey, Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, said, “This past year and a half has been very challenging for all but has also forced us to prioritize our health. The results of this survey are very heartening, and it’s great to see how invested the Indian youth is in maintaining their health and lifestyle. Snacking on nutrient-dense foods like almonds is a way to maintain one’s weight, while also adding more nutrients to the diet. So be sure to eat a handful of almonds every day and urge others too. The health benefits of doing this are diverse!”

Another noteworthy finding the survey highlighted was the increase in the frequency of snacking for Indian youth during the pandemic as almost 1/4th of respondents mentioned this. More than 1/3rd of the respondents felt that snacking had replaced their main meals. The common reasons for these were because they were ‘Too busy to eat a sit-down meal’ and ‘Snacks are convenient in the busy schedule’. While 50% of respondents mentioned they snacked once a day, 41% mentioned they snacked twice a day. The frequency of snacking is higher in the younger age group (18-25 years).

As India witnesses, this behavioral change in snacking patterns and witnesses’ greater proactivity towards choosing healthier alternatives, the Indian youth’s inclination to opt for almonds is hopeful to go a long way in building better health in the long run.