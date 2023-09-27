Home

Indians ‘Over Consume’ Salt as Per New Study – Check 5 Alternatives That Help Maintain Sodium Level Naturally

According to a new study, Indian's consumer 3gm more than the standard salt consumption one should have. Increased sodium intake can have several side effects but it can be managed with these alternatives to salt.

A pinch of salt is all it takes to make our everyday food flavourful. Salt is that one condiment that no cooking can do without. But, a little too much of a pinch or a little less can totally change the flavour and also simultaneously affect our health. According to a recent study by ICMR, Indians overdose on salt by 3 gn. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a daily quote of up to 5 gm of salt. However as per the latest study, salt intake is higher in men than women (7.1 gm).

Here is a group of people where salt consumption is higher as per the study:

Employed people – 8.6 gm

Current tobacco users – 8.3 gm

Among obese persons – 9.2 gms

Those with high blood pressure – 8.5 gms

As per WHO standards, 5gm of salt every day is sufficient for the human body for optimal function. And if we lower it to 5 gm it also lowers the rsik hypertension by 25 per cent.

Excess of everything is bad and so is excess of salt. If consumed in excess, salt can have adverse effects on health. Hence, it is important to keep a check on our salt diet consumption or else it may silently harm our organs.

Cutting out salt is not easy as people tend to get addicted. So how can we lower the intake? Finding alternative solutions to every problem can make life easy. and finding alternatives to salt can help get that flavour and also manage sodium levels every day.

5 ALTERNATIVES OF SALT

Lemon juice or zest: Lemon juice/zest are an excellent salt substitute. As a source of acid, lemon juice acts similarly to salt by bringing out the flavours of a dish. Meanwhile, lemon zest contributes an even more potent citrus flavour. Mango powder (amchur): Amchur, which is also known as mango powder, is one such spice. Loaded with antioxidants, amchur powder is a great alternative to salt. Amchur powder has versatile uses and can be added to soups, chutneys, curries, dals, and more. Garlic: We now know that most of these health effects are due to a compound called allicin, which is also responsible for garlic’s distinct smell. Garlic causes significant reductions in blood pressure in people with high blood pressure. Garlic boosts flavour without increasing sodium content. Ground black pepper: With its subtle heat and bold flavor, it’s versatile and can enhance almost any savory dish. Plus, Black pepper may decrease inflammation that’s linked to chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer. Dill: Dill boasts a distinct lemony-sweet, slightly bitter flavour. Flavonoids, like those found in dill, have been shown to protect heart health due to their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

