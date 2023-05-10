Home

Health

Indigestion in Summer: Try These 8 Refreshing Foods to Overcome Digestive Discomfort

Indigestion in Summer: Try These 8 Refreshing Foods to Overcome Digestive Discomfort

Indigestion is one of the most common health issues people experience in summer. Here are 8 refreshing foods to fight off digestive troubles and help you provide relief asap.

Indigestion in Summer: Try These 8 Refreshing Foods to Overcome Digestive Discomfort

The scorching heat during summer can invite a plethora of health problems. Yes, you have heard it right! Summer is synonymous with issues such as acidity, abdominal pain, and even indigestion. Indigestion is seen due to a lack of water in the body, the hot weather, the absence of fiber in the diet, eating junk food, and sleeping immediately after eating. It is a need of an hour to tackle indigestion by introducing these healthy foods into your diet. These refreshing foods will help you to manage indigestion during the summer. Fauziya Ansari, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Mumbai reveals some refreshing foods you can add to your diet to avoid and treat indigestion in summer.

Try These 8 Refreshing Foods to Overcome Indigestion in Summers

Quinoa: Quinoa has an insane amount of health benefits. It not only helps in controlling type 2 diabetes but also manages indigestion which is a common occurrence in summer. It is a good source of fibre and ensures easy digestion and improves gut health. Green leafy: Such as spinach, lettuce, kale, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower are rich in water content and fibre that ensure smooth digestion. Cucumbers: They are loaded with water content and are refreshing. They are also jam-packed with fiber , improves digestion and keep you cool in summers. Add them to salad, smoothies, or drink in the form of juice. Watermelon: Watermelon is high in water content and keeps you well-hydrated. Remember that proper hydration is key to ease digestion and stay healthy. Yogurt: Probiotics such as yogurt help with better gut health by encouraging healthy bacteria in the gut. Yogurt can be a good addition to your summer diet Tomatoes: Tomatoes are high in water content and loaded with antioxidants. They can be eaten in many ways. You can add them to the dal, subzi, salad, soup, or even drink tomato juice to overcome uneasy digestive issues. Coconut water: It is a healthy drink during summer and also treat indigestion problems. Chaas (buttermilk): Drink chaas without fail as it can enhance digestion and you will be able to stay fit and fine during the summer months.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.