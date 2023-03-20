Home

Health

Infertility: 6 Lifestyle Choices That May Reduce The Chances of Conceiving

It is crucial to discuss infertility issues with your doctor in order to identify the underlying cause and to begin with the treatment.

As we age, our bodies go through various changes, including changes in the reproductive system. Infertility affects 186 million globally according to a new study by Harvard Medical School. Age-related infertility in women is a prevalent concern, as fertility starts to decline after age 35. Some factors that can cause infertility in women are problems in ovulation, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and autoimmune diseases such as lupus and uterine or cervical abnormalities. For men, abnormally low levels of testosterone, low sperm count and certain over-the-counter medications like sulfasalazine can lead to infertility. Here are some of the habits that can have a serious impact on fertility.

Trying To Conceive? Avoid These 5 Habits That Can Lower Your Fertility:

Smoking: Smoking has a number of adverse consequences for human health, and it can also have a major impact on fertility. It has been discovered that women who smoke have a smaller ovarian reserve, which translates to fewer eggs accessible for fertilization. In addition, smoking lowers blood supply to the gynaecological system, which can impact the quality of the eggs. Alcohol Consumption: Both men and women who drink excessively can experience problems It can mess up a woman’s menstrual cycle, causing unpredictable periods that make predicting ovulation more challenging. Moreover, it can also have an adverse impact on men’s sperm quality and quantity, which may lessen the likelihood of pregnancy. Poor Diet: A healthy diet is important for overall health, including reproductive health. A diet that is low in nutrients, high in processed foods, and high in sugar can affect fertility. It can lead to hormonal imbalances, disrupt the menstrual cycle, and reduce the quality of eggs and sperm. Lack of Exercise: Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for fertility and can only be done through regular exercise. Hormonal imbalances brought on by being overweight or obese can make it more challenging to get pregnant. Additionally, exercise increases blood flow to the reproductive organs, which is necessary for optimum fertility. Stress: Chronic stress alters the body’s hormonal balance, which has an impact on fertility. It can interfere with ovulation and lessen both the number and quality of sperm. Exercise, yoga, and other stress-reduction techniques can boost fertility and general well-being. Environmental Toxins: Both men and women can experience problems with fertility when exposed to environmental pollutants. Chemicals in items like pesticides, plastics, and cleaning products can mess with hormone levels, which makes it harder to get pregnant.

There are various factors that might affect fertility, and age-related infertility is a concern for many women. Fertility can be impacted by a variety of variables, including smoking, drinking alcohol, not exercising enough, stress, and delaying conception. However, making good modifications to these behaviours can enhance general well-being and boost the likelihood of conception. It is crucial to discuss your infertility issues with your doctor in order to identify the underlying cause and create a fertility improvement strategy.

(Inputs: By Dr. Shiwali Tripathi, Senior Consultant- IVF & infertility, Apollo Fertility, Varanasi)

