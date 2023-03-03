Home

Influenza A (H3N2 Virus): Is it Similar to Influenza B? Warning Signs, Symptoms And Treatment All You Need to Know

Type A influenza is a common infection that can cause widespread flu outbreaks. It can cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, headache and other symptoms.

Influenza A (H3N2 Virus): Is it Similar to Influenza B? Warning Signs, Symptoms And Treatment All You Need to Know (Source: Freepik)

Influenza virus causes a respiratory ailment known as flu. The influenza virus is classified into four types: A, B, C, and D. Humans can contract influenza A, B, and C. Only influenza A and B, however, are responsible for the annual seasonal outbreaks of respiratory disease.

Influenza A virus is further classified into subtypes based on two proteins found on its surface: hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). HA is divided into 18 subtypes, which are labelled H1 through H18. Similarly, there are 11 distinct NA subtypes, denoted by the numbers N1 through N11. Influenza A viruses are categorized by their HA and NA subtypes. H1N1 (often known as swine flu) and H3N2 are two Influenza A subtypes that you may be familiar with.

Difference Between Influenza A And Influenza B Virus

Influenza B viruses, like influenza A viruses, can be further categorized into particular clades and sub-clades. In general, influenza B viruses evolve more slowly in terms of genetic and antigenic features than influenza A viruses, particularly influenza A(H3N2) viruses. Runny nose, sore throat, fever, chills, body pains, and weariness are the most prevalent. The key distinction is their harshness. Type A symptoms are more severe as compare to Influenza B.

Prevalence of A vs. B

It is estimated that influenza A infections account for around 75% of all confirmed seasonal influenza infections. The remaining 25% is due to influenza B infections. Although influenza A will cause the majority of confirmed cases throughout flu season, influenza B infections may become more common later in the season. This occurred during the 2017-2018 flu season.

Contagiousness A vs. B

Influenza A and B are both exceedingly infectious. When people catch either variety, they can transfer the virus up to six feet away when they cough or sneeze. You can potentially get the virus by contacting a virus-infected surface and then touching your nose or mouth.

Severity and recovery in A vs. B

An uncomplicated influenza A or B infection might induce symptoms that linger for about a week. After two weeks, some people may still have a cough or feel weary.

Certain influenza A subtypes are more dangerous than others. In the recent past, for example, influenza A (H3N2) viruses have been linked to greater hospitalizations and mortality in children and the elderly than in other age groups.

H3N2 Symptoms:

H3N2 flu symptoms are similar to those caused by other seasonal influenza viruses. Symptoms usually arise abruptly and might include:

Coughing runny or stuffy nose Sore throat Headache Aches and pains in the body Fever Diarrhea

H3N2 Prevention:

To avoid falling ill from seasonal flu viruses, take the following precautions:

Every year, get the flu vaccine. If feasible, try to obtain it before the end of October.

Hands should be washed often

Avoid crowded places where the virus might quickly spread

Avoid getting into contact with ill people.

If you have flu, you may avoid spreading it to others by staying at home until your fever has subsided and cove your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Conclusion

The flu, or influenza, can be difficult to distinguish from a regular cold. Both are viral respiratory infections with many symptoms in common. Both common cold and flu are communicable, although cold symptoms are milder and resolve within a week to ten days. While most individuals recover from the flu in less than two weeks, the symptoms are more severe, and dangerous consequences such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus or ear infections can occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Antibiotics are not an effective treatment choice for colds and the flu since they are caused by viruses rather than bacteria.

(Inputs by: Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road)

