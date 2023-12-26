Home

Influenza, Stomach Flu And 5 Common Winter Illnesses That May Affect Kids

As the winter season sets in, the months bring chills and several health challenges, especially for kids. Parents often find themselves grappling with a common concern- why are kids more susceptible to illnesses during winter? Several factors including low immunity, excessive exposure to cold weather, respiratory issues and inadequate ventilation may lead to a child’s ability to fend off illnesses. However, early recognition of symptoms and prompt medical attention can alleviate the impact. In this article, we will inform about those 5 major winter diseases that can affect children’s health.

5 MAJOR WINTER DISEASES THAT MAY AFFECT CHILDREN

Influenza: The flu characterised by fever, cold, cough, sore throat and body aches tends to be more prevalent during winter. Children, especially those with weaker immune systems, are more prone to this infection.

Common Cold: The common cold is a common problem that occurs to almost everyone during the winter. It may also lead to a viral fever. A kid may suffer from viral fever for a period of 1 week to 2 weeks. During this time, the child should be kept in intense comfort and care as this kind of illness can lead to extreme weakness.

Stomach Flu: It is mainly a viral intestinal infection and is caused by norovirus. It can last from 2 days to even a week. Common symptoms that may detect the illness in kids are water diarrhoea, vomiting, mild fever, fatigue and headache

Cold-Weather Skin Conditions: Dry air and cold temperatures can bring their own set of skin problems for kids such as eczema, flare-ups and chapped lips. Regular moisturisation and keeping the skin covered reduce the risks.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: This is a common problem of a respiratory infection that happens in kids who are less than 2 years of age. A runny nose, fever, congestion, rapid breathing and cough are symptoms of this illness. The symptoms may stay for as much as 3 weeks before getting cured.

While winter poses its challenges, there are proactive steps parents can take to safeguard their children’s health. Encouraging good hygiene practices, ensuring adequate nutrition, maintaining a balanced indoor and timely vaccination can assist in preventing major winter illnesses.

