Insomnia to Sleep Paralysis, 6 Common Sleeping Disorders That Disrupt Everyday Lifestyle

Sleep disorders are now becoming a common health ordeal that medical professional are dealing with everyday. These are not just health conditions themselves, but can be detrimental for other bodiily functions too.

Types of sleep disorders that disrupt our everyday life (Freepik)

Sleep, is an underrated activity that needs to be placed up on the priority list. In the hustle culture of contemporary living, how many of us truly prioritise sleep? We all are guilty of keeping sleep schedules at bay and not comprehending the depths of how lack of sleep and poor quality sleep can be hazardous to our physical and mental health. A lot of health conditions arise with lack of good sleep as a major cause and many experts advise sleeping well as a means for the body to recover and recharge for the next day. Not being able to sleep every day, snoring too much or waking up jerks, are all tell-tale signs of underlying health issues leading to sleep disorders.

What are sleep disorders? As self-explanatory the term is, sleep disorders are group of health conditions that make it difficult to sleep and eventually interfere with our everyday lifestyle. Not being able to sleep is a problem that may lead to other health problems like stress, anxiety, weight gain, day time fatigue etc.

Here are some common sleep disorders that one should know about and how they may change the course of healthy life for individuals:

6 Common Sleep Disorders

Snoring – Snoring the most common sleeping disorder, refers to the difficulty in keeping the throat open during sleep. It happens more often in men and in people who are overweight. Sleep Apnea – This refers to a medical condition is a common sleep disorder in which your breathing temporarily stops during sleep, awakening you frequently. These brief periods of stopped breathing, or apnea episodes, lead to reduction in oxygen level in the blood, causing a person’s body to be jerked awake. Insomnia – Insomnia is one of the most common sleep disorders and is characterized by an inability to sleep. People face difficulty in falling and staying asleep. They take a long time to fall asleep, or to get back to sleep if awakened during sleep. Sleep walking – Sleepwalking is classified as a parasomnia an undesirable behavior or experience during sleep. Sleep-walking is caused by stress, sleep deprivation, certain medications, breathing disorders and more. Sleep paralysis – This is a dangerous sleep disorder where a person is unable to move their body when waking up from sleep. The person is awake but temporarily unable to move or talk. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – The main characteristic of chronic fatigue syndrome is prolonged fatigue that does not subside even after full rest. The condition worsens with any mental or physical activity and can lead to considerable impact on daily activities.

Incase someone is facing any such sleep-related issues, it is better to get checked by a doctor to immediately chart a healthy course of change, make necessary lifestyle changes and more.

