Intermittent Fasting: 5 Myths That You Should Stop Believing Right Away

Intermittent fasting is slowly gaining traction and everyone seems to be on the bandwagon. But, there are several myths surrounding it as well.

Intermittent Fasting: Diets, Keeping fasts have also become a health fad these days. There are different types of diets and fasting rules that people are hopping on to for weight loss, following the health trend, healthy body etc. Intermittent fasting is one of them. Seems heard of? Recently, there has been a growing curiosity around it, about its rules, the food we may eat etc. Along with curiosity, there are few myths developed around it too that need to be debunked right away. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has busted few such myths and presents the real facts that go with it.

Fasting has become increasingly common. In fact, intermittent fasting, a dietary pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating, is often promoted as a miracle diet. Yet, not everything you have heard about IF is true.

Each person’s experience of intermittent fasting is individual, and different styles will suit different people. So, if you are practising intermittent fasting—or considering practising it—it’s important to get the right information.

Intermittent Fasting Myths and Facts

Myth: Intermittent Fasting essentially means skipping breakfast

Fact: Breakfast does not largely affect your weight, although there may be some individual variability. Some studies even suggest that people who lose weight over the long term tend to eat breakfast. Myth: Intermittent fasting is the miracle cure for weight loss

Fact: Intermittent fasting is a good solution to lose some kgs, but the outcome is not guaranteed. Myth: All intermittent fasting is the same.

Fact: There are several types of IF plans, TRE (16:8) – fasting for 16 hours and amp; Consuming food within 8 hours. Other TRE patterns have daily eating windows ranging from 12 hours to one hour. Myth: Intermittent Fasting is good for everyone.

Fact: Fasting would be ill-advised for those with a history of an eating disorder or those who are currently underweight or in a frail or weakened state. Myth: You should eat anything you want during the eating window.

Fact: The eating window is not a time to dig out on less healthy foods or make up for lost eating opportunities, it’s a time to have a well-balanced diet.

Intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but it’s not for everyone. Skipping meals may not be the best way to manage your weight if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. If you have kidney stones, gastroesophageal reflux, diabetes or other medical problems, you must consult with experts before starting it.

Note: Always consult a professional to make changes in your diet for following proper weight loss regimes or for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A few things may be subject to the individual body’s requirements.

