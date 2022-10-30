Weight gain degrades your personality and makes you vulnerable to a variety of diseases. Women, in particular, make the most effort to control their weight. Many females use Ayurvedic remedies and follow various diet patterns to reduce obesity, but they still do not achieve the body they desire. Research has shown that it harms women’s fertility. A study on obesity was published, and it was discovered that intermittent fasting affects reproductive hormones in women.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Want To Lose Those Extra Gains? Try These Refreshing And Healthy Home Made Drinks - Watch Video

Does Intermittent Fasting Affects Female Hormones?

Eight weeks were spent monitoring a group of pre- and post-menopausal obese women who were using the "warrior diet" technique of intermittent fasting, under the direction of researchers led by Krista Varady, professor of nutrition at UIC. The warrior diet calls for a four-hour window each day during which dieters are allowed to eat without counting calories before beginning water fast until the following day. They measured the differences in hormone levels between groups of dieters who adhered to four- and six-hour feeding windows and a control group who followed no dietary restrictions, using data from blood samples.

Varady and her team discovered that after eight weeks of dieting, the dieters` levels of sex-binding globulin hormone, a protein that transports reproductive hormones throughout the body, remained unchanged. Both testosterone and androstenedione, a steroid hormone that the body uses to make both testosterone and oestrogen, exhibited the same behaviour.

What Does Research Reveals?

Although intermittent fasting has been shown to be effective for weight loss, it can sometimes be harmful to women's reproductive organs. Researchers from the University of Chicago studied some obese women. Some of the women were in menopause, while others were not. For eight weeks, these women did intermittent fasting. These women were either vegans or eating on an irregular basis. The Warrior Diet requires eating every four hours without counting calories; after that, one must go without water for a day.