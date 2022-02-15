International Childhood Cancer Day 2022: Cancer is not one disease but a group of many related diseases. It is a condition in which abnormal cells divide without control, invade nearby tissues, and spread to other body parts through the blood and lymph systems. While it affects both children and adults, the way it occurs is quite different. In addition, the parts of the body in which cancer occurs most often are different for children and adults.Also Read - Easy And Effective Pranayamas That Can Help Cool Down Your Body and Increase Metabolism, Start Practicing Today - Watch

The common childhood Cancers are blood-related (Leukemia, Lymphoma), Brain Tumors, eye-related (Retinoblastoma), abdominal cancers like Neuroblastoma, Wilm's Tumor and Bone Tumors. Although a small number of childhood cancer cases are due to genetic abnormalities, the reasons for most childhood cancers are unknown.

Childhood Cancer is extremely stressful, not just for the child undergoing it but also for the whole family. Stress begins at the time of diagnosis, when families are confronted by the tremendous burden of understanding the disease and medical terms, and sometimes facing the possibility of the child's death at a young age. This leads to a disruption in the family life as they struggle with a 'new normal' consisting of frequent hospital visits, overwhelming medical bills, and an uncertain future. Add to that there are stressful and sometimes painful medical procedures.

If your child is less than a year old, it is advised to comfort your baby by holding and gently touching them. Skin to skin contact is ideal. Bring familiar items from homes, such as toys or a blanket. Familiar sights and smells can help them feel more secure. Talk or sing to your child since the sound of your voice is soothing. Try to keep up feeding and bedtime routines as much as possible

If a child having cancer is 1 to 3yrs old, they tend to have a deep sense of fear of being away from their parents and want to know if something will hurt. Toddlers like to play, so find safe ways to let your child play. Prepare your child ahead of time if something will hurt, as not doing so will cause them to become fearful and anxious

When dealing with Cancer in children between 3 to 5yrs, it is best to provide them with age-appropriate information. Ask the doctor if the child may touch the models, machines, or supplies (tubes, bandages, or ports) so that they can get acquainted with it. If a test or treatment may hurt, prepare your child in advance. It is a good idea to distract them with stories as well.

It is essential to recognize that childhood Cancer is a physical disease and a mental one. Helping families cope with these stressful experiences should be a priority during treatment. Further, it is essential to keep in mind that although treatment helps many children with Cancer, it may not work for all children. If Cancer in your child cannot be cured or controlled, it may be called ‘advanced Cancer or end-stage Cancer’. Here are some ways you can cope with the diagnosis in such a situation.

Ask for help and support. The people on your child’s healthcare team have helped other families facing similar situations. Talk with them to learn what can help your child & the family cope with end-of-life decisions, concerns, and emotions

Be honest with your child. Because you want to protect your child, it may be hard to know how to talk with him/her because treatment is not working. Work with your child’s healthcare team to get truthful information that your child can understand. As hard as this may seem, talking honestly with your child can help your child

Help your child to open-up. Your child may be picking up cues from friends, family, and others that treatment is not going well. Some children remain silent about what they know or suspect because they do not want to upset you or see you cry. Children may try to protect you from their worries or fears. Letting your child know that he/she can share anything with you, can help her feel less scared and alone

Let your child have fun. Take cues from your child. If he/she feels up to doing something, encourage it—and if he doesnt, let that be okay. If there is a birthday or holiday that your child is looking forward to, feel free to celebrate that day earlier

Share your spiritual beliefs. Your spiritual beliefs may comfort and help your child, just as they do you and others in your family. Some parents find it helps to have a member from their religious community talk with their child and the family

Keep making memories. Talk about fun times and special memories. Write, draw, or make a photo book together if your child feels up to it. Talk about extraordinary things your child has done that people will never forget. Some children choose to write letters or give some of their toys to the people they love

Take it one day at a time. As you go through this time, remember to care for yourself. You have come a long way, and you are doing a fantastic job. You are stronger than you think. Choose to make the most of each day, living fully in the present— and in so doing, helping your child to do the same. Sometimes simple things are the most meaningful for both you and your child

Adjusting to a new normal: In most cases, treatment for Cancer shows positive results, and your family enters a new phase of life. This may make you feel both joyful and anxious. Your child may still be healing, both physically and emotionally. Some children get back into school and home routines easily and quickly. For others, the transition is more complex and takes longer. Parents and siblings also go through a period of adjustment. For example, siblings may have become more independent while you were away at the hospital. Take time to talk about unique things that each person in your family has done during the treatment. This can help set a positive tone of resiliency for the future. Additionally, reassure children that they can always come to you, and that as parents, you will always listen to them and hear what they have to say. Try the below tips to help your child cope with difficult emotions:

Find ways to distract or entertain your child – Playing video games or watching movies can help your child relax Stay calm – your child can feel your emotions. If you often feel sad or anxious, talk with your child’s healthcare team and your doctor about the best way to manage these emotions. However, if you often hide your feelings, your child may also hide their feelings from you Get help if you see signs of Depression in your child – It is normal for your child to feel down or sad sometimes, but if these feelings last for too long and happen on most days, they may be a sign of Depression. Depression is a medical illness that can be treated. Child life specialists, social workers, counsellors, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, and other specialists are all people who can give your child extra support during this difficult time. With medical follow-up and tests being done regularly, do seek regular psychological support or counselling sessions as well

(Co-authored by Dr Rahul Kumar Chavan, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Fortis Hiranandani Vashi and Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatrician, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim)