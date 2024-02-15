Home

International Childhood Cancer Day: 5 Major Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

Childhood cancer is becoming a growing concern across the globe. Here are few warning tell-tale signs that one must ignore.

International Childhood Cancer Day: 5 Major Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored (Freepik)

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe. Having awareness and knowledge d bat the signs, symptoms and prevention is important to timely get proper treatment, when need be. According to a report by the World Health Organsiation (WHO), “The most common types of childhood cancers include leukemias, brain cancers, lymphomas and solid tumours, such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumours.” It is always painful to see such young hearts battling with fatal diseases. The pain that entails the diagnosis and treatment is heart wrenching.

Here are a few tell-tale signs and symptoms that should not be ignored.

CANCER SYMPTOMS: 5 SIGNS OF DEVELOPING TUMOUR IN CHILDREN

Unexplained Weight Loss: Rapid and unexplained weight loss is the body sounding alarm that something is not working right inside. It is better to not overlook this weight loss. Keep a check for any other signs or symptoms and get it checked by a doctor timely. Persistent Headaches and Nausea: The sedentary lifestyle has taken a severe toll on our health. The digital world affects the eyes and health adversely. If your kid is complaining of recurrent headaches and also of feeling nausea, never take it lightly. Swelling: Another warning sign of cancer can be sudden swelling in joints. When combined with other signs, it is better to get it diagnosed. Fatigue: Is your child getting tired easily? Is sluggishness and lethargy becoming common? Do not overlook this and take it as a sign of some underlying issue. Not just cancer, but several nutrient and vitamin deficiencies also may lead to constant fatigue. Lumps: Formation of lumps in any part of the body is a major warning sign. Instead of panicking, it is better to immediately get your body checked to check off the possibility.

It is important to note that a combination of these few signs hint at cancer. Therefore, it is important to closely monitor the health and bodily changes in your child. Apart from these, pain in muscles, changes in eye vision are also certain accompanying symptoms.

In an age where everything is about instant gratification, everything is digitally driven, a sedentary lifestyle has become a way of life. Dietary practises, physical activities, stress management, proper hydration etc are a few important lifestyle tips to be mindful of. These are a few ways to steer clear of any health issue. While nothing is guaranteed, it is always to safe than sorry. Also, in the developing years of a kid it is imperative to have a nutrient-packed diet and an active lifestyle.

