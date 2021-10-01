International Coffee Day honors the diversity, quality, and passion of the coffee industry. It’s a chance for coffee lovers to share their passion for the beverage while also supporting the millions of farmers who rely on the aromatic crop for a living.Also Read - 3 Coffee Delights You Must Enjoy This International Coffee Day

Given coffee's worldwide popularity, it's difficult to think of a reason not to drink more of it. Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore shares 10 benefits of coffee which are backed up by research.

Reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes: Aarhus University in Denmark discovered substances in coffee that can help people avoid developing Type 2 diabetes. The findings of a study revealed that people who drank more than three cups of coffee per day had a 42% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, whereas, diabetic patients who drank coffee had a 30% lower risk of dying. Drinking coffee may reduce your risk of liver cirrhosis: With the deadly liver cirrhosis on the rise, guzzling cups of coffee may actually be beneficial to your liver’s health. According to a study conducted by Southampton University, drinking just one cup per day reduced the risk by 22%, two cups by 43%, and three cups by 57%. Protection against prostate cancer: According to a study conducted by IRCCS Neuromed in Italy, drinking three or more cups of coffee per day can reduce your risk of prostate cancer. But before you use it as an excuse to drink your favorite beverage, keep in mind that only the Italian variant of coffee works as it is made under high pressure, without filters, and with extremely hot water. Lowers risk of depression: Caffeine affects neurotransmitters in the brain, including the “feel good” hormones serotonin and dopamine, so it’s a good way to beat stress and depression. According to a study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, it also reduces the risk of depression in women, Boost’s Exercise: Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant, which makes it speeds up the brain’s energy metabolism while improving one’s mood and cognitive function. Pre-workout coffee helps boost energy and mental alertness. Increase metabolism: Coffee consumption has been shown in studies to increase our resting metabolic rate by 3-11 per cent, owing to an increase in the rate at which our bodies burn fat, resulting in increased vigor as caffeine increases the level of fatty acids circulating in the bloodstream by stimulating the production of plasma epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, which mobilizes fat from fat tissues. Carbohydrate Digestion Becomes Easier: Coffee and carbohydrates complement each other extremely well. Coffee beans contain a few chemicals and antioxidants like chlorogenic and quinic acid that assist the body in converting nutrients into energy and aid in the body’s carbohydrate processing and utilization. Caffeine increases metabolism by up to 11% and causes the body to send signals to fat cells to break down excess fat, partly due to its stimulant effect on the central nervous system. Lower risks of Parkinson’s: Women account for nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients in the United States. Two cups of coffee, on the other hand, may provide significant protection against developing the disease. In fact, researchers discovered that women over 65 who drank two to three cups of coffee per day had a lower risk of dementia in general. Coffee can aid in the protection of your skin: External factors such as UV light, can affect the health of cells and cause cell damage, which are constantly present on your skin. However, coffee’s antioxidant-rich properties can help your skin fight the damaging effects of the sun while also preventing wrinkles. Helps live longer: Given coffee’s worldwide popularity, it’s difficult to think of a reason not to drink more of it. But there’s one more: According to a Harvard study, people who drink three to four cups of coffee per day live longer. Women between the ages of 18 and 24 have a 26% lower risk of death, while men in the same age range have a 20% lower risk.

Feel free to take a sip!