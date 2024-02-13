Home

Health

International Epilepsy Day 2024: 4 Lifestyle Practices to Adapt and Manage Seizures

International Epilepsy Day 2024: 4 Lifestyle Practices to Adapt and Manage Seizures

On international epilepsy day, let us look at some lifestyle tips to be mindful of for a better and healthier life.

International Epilepsy Day 2024: 5 Dietary Practices to Adapt and Manage Seizures

Epilepsy is a neurological disease where nerve cell activity is disrupted. This disruption often leads to epileptic seizures. Every year epilepsy day is celebrated on second Monday of February to raise awareness about the same. According to World Health Organisation (WHO)” Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people worldwide. It is characterized by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalized) and are sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.”

Trending Now

Seizure episodes are a result of excessive electrical discharges in a group of brain cells. Different parts of the brain can be the site of such discharges. Seizures can vary from the briefest lapses of attention or muscle jerks to severe and prolonged convulsions. Seizures can also vary in frequency, from less than one per year to several per day, says WHO.

You may like to read

While it is difficult to live with such a condition both mentally and physically, it can be managed for a better life. Here are a few lifestyle practices to adapt and manage epileptic seizures.

4 Lifestyle practise to Manage Seizures

Regular Sleep Schedule: A usual 6-7 hours of good quality is recommended for every individual. However, for people with epilepsy, it is important a good and sound routine. Prolonged disruption in sleep patterns can lead to seizures. a proper environment for a relaxing and restful night is essential.

Stress Management: It is important to stay clear of potential triggers and stress is one of them. It is important to indulge in stress-reducing practises like meditation, deep breathing exercises etc.

Stay Active: Regular exercising is an important part of an everyday healthy lifestyle. Not only it help to lower stress, it also releases happy hormones that may aid in maintaining healthy mental health. It also improves brain function. But, it is also essential to consult with a professional trainer and medical expert in terms of the best workout routine.

Healthy Diet: There is no surprise about how a healthy diet is important for a healthy life. One must be careful about diet triggers like dairy products, or caffeine. With the help of a professional have a good meal plan charted out for the best results.

These are some regular lifestyle habits to cultivate for a healthier life. However, in addition, one must has a seizure response plan in place, it is important for friends and family to have proper awareness about epilepsy and its response. There should be no shame or stigma surrounding it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.