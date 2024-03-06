Home

Health

International Women’s Day 2024: 5 Effective Herbs to Manage PCOS Symptoms Naturally

International Women’s Day 2024: 5 Effective Herbs to Manage PCOS Symptoms Naturally

Read through this article to get an overview about some of the amazing herbs that are effective in managing PCOS.

International Women's Day 2024: 5 Effective Herbs to Manage PCOS Symptoms Naturally

International Women’s Day is not only a celebration of women’s achievements but also a time to address the unique health challenges women face. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one such challenge, affecting millions of women worldwide. PCOS is a hormonal disorder characterised by imbalances in reproductive hormones, leading to symptoms such as irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne and weight gain. While medications and lifestyle changes are often prescribed to manage PCOS, many women seek natural remedies to alleviate symptoms and promote overall well-being.

As International Women’s Day 2024 is approaching on March 8th, we turned our focus to 5 effective herbs that have shown results in managing PCOS symptoms naturally. Read below to be aware of these natural remedies for PCOS treatment.

5 EFFECTIVE HERBS FOR PCOS TREATMENT

Fenugreek: This herb is known for its ability to regulate menstrual cycles and improve insulin sensitivity, making it beneficial for managing PCOS-related irregular periods and insulin resistance. Spearmint: Spearmint tea has shown promoting results in reducing excess hair growth associated with PCOD due to its anti-androgenic properties. Cinnamon: Cinnamon can help regulate menstrual cycles and improve insulin sensitivity, potentially aiding in managing PCOS-related irregular periods and insulin resistance. Licorice Root: Licorice root may help lower testosterone levels in women with PCOS, addressing symptoms like acne and excess hair growth. It also supports hormonal balance. Pippali: Pippali is a strong rejuvenator, carminative and antioxidant that combats free radical damage and prevents oxidation of healthy cells in the reproductive system. This herb helps to manage weight, improve insulin resistance and balance hormone levels.

Together, let’s celebrate women’s health and empower each other with holistic approaches to managing PCOS on this International women’s Day 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.