International Yoga Day on June 21: 5 Yoga Asanas To Curb Stress, Depression And Anxiety

The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, globally. This day is observed to highlight the importance of yoga and how it helps in leading a healthier life. The day is marked to raise awareness about yoga and its benefits. This year, the theme of International Yoga Day 2021 is "Yoga for well-being." This theme is relevant in today's time, as the world is still reeling from the major upheaval of the Coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has not just impacted us physically but it has affected us mentally too.

People are now complaining about suffering from depression, anxiety, and mental health issues. Yoga on the other hand can help people deal with such crises. The United Nations in a statement said, "A growing trend of people around the world embracing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety."

According to a study, Yoga can be more effective in managing generalised anxiety disorder, as compared to standard education on stress management. Breathing exercises, meditation, and relaxation exercises can be helpful in improving symptoms of the condition.

Yoga Asanas that can help in curbing stress, depression, and anxiety:

Camel Pose

Ustarasana or camel pose can help in relieving stress and improve blood circulation too. Better blood circulation helps in the supply of oxygen which can be healing for your mind and body.

Bridge Pose

Bridge pose or setu bandhasana helps in improving blood circulation in the body. It can open the spine and heart, which will calm your mind and reduce stress levels.

Butterfly pose

This simple yoga asana can help in stretching your inner thighs and groin. It will calm your mind and relief stress levels.

Cat-Cow Pose

This asana combines the Cat pose (Marjaryasana) and Cow pose (Bitilasana) to gently stretch the body and warm up it up to relieve stress and massage the spine and stomach organs. This yoga will improve your flexibility and calm your mind.

Child’s Pose

Balasana or a child’s pose is the most relaxing asana. It can help you feel rejuvenated and can relief from back pain and neck pain.