New Delhi: Ahead of this International day of Yoga, here are some of the easy Yoga asanas that you can try as a beginner. If you are someone who always feels lethargic and weak without any serious underlying medical condition, then doing yoga every day for at least 10 minutes will help you feel more energetic, and help you regain body-mind balance.

Even though, most people are of the view that yoga doesn't match up to cardio exercises or High-intensity interval training, consistent research has shown that yoga can help you with weight loss, menstrual cramps, heart-related issues, digestion issues and more. Interestingly, you don't really require any special workout gear or studio space to do yoga poses. You can do yoga easily at the comfort of your home wearing any comfy cloth.

Dr Manoj Kutteri, wellness director, Atmantan, in an interview with HT, suggested 5 easy and beginner-friendly asanas and explained their health benefits too. Check them out

Paschimottanasana (head to toe)

In this yoga pose, sit with your outstretched legs and flexed toes. Then slowly inhale and raise your arms. Exhale and pull the navel in. Stretch the spine forward from the hips. Hold the toes with your hands, bending the elbow outward or downward. In the final position, your awareness should be on your abdominal breathing. Dr Kutteri said, "Paschimottanasana stretches the calf and hamstring muscles, which helps for better circulation. It elongates the spine and gives a good stretch to it. It also regulates vital energy to the nervous system and ensures good circulation to internal abdominal organs."

Naukasana (boat pose)

Naukasana can really help in reducing your belly fat. In this yoga asana, lie down on your back with your legs together. Keep your hands on the thighs or next to the thighs on the floor. Inhale and raise your head, arms and head in a straight line off the floor at a 30-degree angle. Don’t forget to keep the toes pointing upward. “This asana increases the efficiency of abdominal muscles, is good for digestion, and reduces belly fat. It also strengthens organs in the abdomen and leg muscles,” said the wellness expert.

Ardha matsyendrasana (half spinal pose)

This is one of the interesting yoga asanas as it improves your body’s flexibility. On a yoga mat, sit straight, stretching your legs in front of you. Bend your left leg and try to touch your feet to your right buttock. Bring your right leg outside of the left knee. Touch your feet to the ground. Keep your spine erect. Exhale and turn your upper body to the right. Hold your right feet with the left hand and place your right hand on the spine. The wellness expert mentioned that this yoga asana makes your spine more flexible and strengthens your side muscles. It also tones the abdominal muscles and opens up the chest area.

Dhanurasana (bow pose)

For the beginners, try this yoga pose everyday to excel at it. Lie on your stomach. Arc your hands backward and hold the feet. Try pulling yourself backward. You can feel the stretch in your arms, stomach and legs. “This asana is effective in weight loss, improves digestion and appetite and boosts blood circulation. It also makes your back flexible,” said Dr Kutteri.

Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

This is one of the easiest yoga poses to try for a great start. First, lie on the floor on your stomach. Place your hands beside your shoulder. Push yourself up and look towards the sky. You can feel the stretch in your stomach. “This pose improves the flexibility of your back and tones the abdomen, neck and shoulders. It improves blood circulation and rids you of fatigue and stress,” said the wellness expert in his interview.