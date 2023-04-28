Home

Iron Deficiency: 6 Major Symptoms to Know And How to Increase Iron Absorption From Everyday Diet

Iron Deficiency: Iron is important for haemoglobin and we know that foods like green leafy vegetables, lentils, ragi etc are rich in iron. But do you know how to better absorb the nutrient from daily diet?

Iron Deficiency: Iron is amongst the essential nutrients that our body requires for daily functioning. It helps to make haemoglobin, increases immunity, enhances cognition, etc. Providing haemoglobin is one of the major functions of the body as it is a protein that enables red blood cells to carry oxygen through blood vessels. Despite it being a pillar for the body, iron deficiency is a common problem across the world.

What happens when you get low in iron? The body does not make enough haemoglobin, there is a lack of oxygen in the body that leads to several other problems in over all health.

Anemia

Unusual tiredness

Shortness of breath

Headaches

Damaged hair and skin

Pale Skin

Now, what should we do when these tell-tale signs show up in our body? Firstly, we must be aware enough to identify these symptoms and then get checked by a doctor.

Also, what we eat impacts our bodies. Therefore, it is important that our body consumes and absorbs enough iron-rich food and know to how to absorb it the best Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some ways to improve iron absorption from food:

Consuming vitamin C-rich foods together with foods rich in non-heme iron may increase the absorption of iron by up to 300%.

Avoid coffee and tea with meals

Soaking, sprouting and fermenting grains and legumes can improve iron absorption by lowering the amount of phytates naturally present in these foods

Use a cast iron pan

Consuming plant foods like legumes and quinoa that are rich in the amino acid lysine together with your iron-rich meals may increase iron absorption

So, incorporating them into your diet will not only help you meet your iron requirements but will also likely benefit your overall health.

