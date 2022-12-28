Iron Deficiency Remedies: 5 Foods to Improve Low Iron Content in Women

Iron Deficiency Remedies: Iron is necessary for optimal brain development and the storage of oxygen in muscle tissues. This mineral shortage can cause fatigue and perhaps iron deficiency anaemia.

Iron Deficiency Remedies: Iron deficiency is a disorder in which the blood does not contain enough healthy red blood cells. The body’s tissues receive oxygen through red blood cells. Your body needs iron to produce enough of a component in red blood cells that makes it possible for them to carry oxygen. Iron deficiency can be brought on by heavy periods in women, pregnancy, a poor diet, or certain medical disorders. Low iron levels can cause drowsiness, shortness of breath, soreness or swelling in the tongue, frequent mood fluctuations, an irregular pulse, brittle nails, and headaches. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shares five simple remedies that help improve your iron levels.

5 REMEDIES TO IMPROVE IRON DEFICIENCIES IN WOMEN:

Beets And Carrots: In a blender add about one cup of chopped beetroots and carrots, blend well, strain the juice and mix a teaspoon of lemon juice and drink this amazing juice regularly in the morning. Lemon juice adds to the vitamin C content and enhances the absorption of iron. Moringa Leaves: Moringa leaves are imbued with ample amounts of iron, vitamins A, C and magnesium. Just have 1 tsp moringa leaf powder every day in the morning on empty stomach. Dates, Figs And Raisins: A combination of these amazing dry fruit comes with a richness of iron, magnesium, copper, and vitamins A and C. Have 2-3 overnight soaked dates, 2 figs and a tablespoon of raisins as a snack or with your breakfast which provide you with instant energy and augment iron levels. Wheatgrass: It provides an excellent source of beta-carotene, vitamin K, folic acid, calcium, iron, protein, and fibre, vitamin C, many of the B vitamins, and contains a variety of blood-building factors. Just having it 1 tsp (3-5 gms) daily first thing in the morning guarantees improvement in your HB & protection of your immune system. Sesame Seeds: They are loaded with iron, copper, zinc, selenium and vitamin B6, folate and E. Take about 1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds, dry roast, blend with a teaspoon of honey and ghee and roll into a ball. Have this nutritious laddoo regularly to boost your iron levels.