Iron to Vitamin C, 7 Nutritional Deficiencies That Can Impact Your Mood

Mood disorders have a substantial impact on dietary deficits, which have a variety of negative effects on mental health. According to several reports, nutritional deficiencies are significant contributors to mood-related issues, highlighting the importance of understanding key nutrients essential for mental well-being. Maintaining overall health requires addressing those imbalances. Mr.Abhishek Gaggneja, health coach and founder, Goodveda spoke to India.com and discussed the relationship between certain nutrients and mood disorders below. Read on!

NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES THAT CAN CAUSE MOOD SWINGS

Deficiency of Vitamin D

Mood Disorder: Depression

Functions: Vitamin D plays a crucial role in mood regulation by boosting in the synthesis of serotonin, a major neurotransmitter linked to happiness.

Deficiency in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Mood Disorders: Depression, Anxiety

Functions: Brain health depends on omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, which help lower inflammation, which is frequently associated with mood disorders.

Vitamin B Deficiency (B6, B9, B12)

Mood Disorders: Depression and Anxiety

Functions: The production of serotonin and dopamine is greatly influenced by the B vitamins (B6, B9, and B12), which are essential for mood control.

Deficit in Magnesium:

Mood Disorders: Depression and Anxiety

Functions: A lack of magnesium can cause feelings of anxiety and depression since it is necessary for nerve function and the regulation of brain chemicals.

Iron Insufficiency

Mood Disorder: Exhaustion and Intolerance

Function: The body needs iron for its supply of oxygen; an iron deficit can cause exhaustion and irritation, which can impact mood.

Deficiency in Zinc

Mood Disorder: Depression

Function: Zinc regulates neurotransmitter levels and nervous system activity; low zinc levels may contribute to depression.

Deficiency of Vitamin C

Mood Disorder: Weary and Irritable

Function: Vitamin C deficiency can cause fatigue and irritation since it is essential for the building up of brain chemicals and for regulating the body’s reaction to stress.

