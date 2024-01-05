By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Iron to Vitamin C, 7 Nutritional Deficiencies That Can Impact Your Mood
Eating right doesn't only help the body, it greatly affects mental health too. Read on to know the connection between food deficiencies and mood swings.
Mood disorders have a substantial impact on dietary deficits, which have a variety of negative effects on mental health. According to several reports, nutritional deficiencies are significant contributors to mood-related issues, highlighting the importance of understanding key nutrients essential for mental well-being. Maintaining overall health requires addressing those imbalances. Mr.Abhishek Gaggneja, health coach and founder, Goodveda spoke to India.com and discussed the relationship between certain nutrients and mood disorders below. Read on!
NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES THAT CAN CAUSE MOOD SWINGS
Deficiency of Vitamin D
Mood Disorder: Depression
Functions: Vitamin D plays a crucial role in mood regulation by boosting in the synthesis of serotonin, a major neurotransmitter linked to happiness.
Deficiency in Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Mood Disorders: Depression, Anxiety
Functions: Brain health depends on omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, which help lower inflammation, which is frequently associated with mood disorders.
Vitamin B Deficiency (B6, B9, B12)
Mood Disorders: Depression and Anxiety
Functions: The production of serotonin and dopamine is greatly influenced by the B vitamins (B6, B9, and B12), which are essential for mood control.
Deficit in Magnesium:
Mood Disorders: Depression and Anxiety
Functions: A lack of magnesium can cause feelings of anxiety and depression since it is necessary for nerve function and the regulation of brain chemicals.
Iron Insufficiency
Mood Disorder: Exhaustion and Intolerance
Function: The body needs iron for its supply of oxygen; an iron deficit can cause exhaustion and irritation, which can impact mood.
Deficiency in Zinc
Mood Disorder: Depression
Function: Zinc regulates neurotransmitter levels and nervous system activity; low zinc levels may contribute to depression.
Deficiency of Vitamin C
Mood Disorder: Weary and Irritable
Function: Vitamin C deficiency can cause fatigue and irritation since it is essential for the building up of brain chemicals and for regulating the body’s reaction to stress.
