Home

Health

Iron to Vitamin D, 5 Common Health Deficiencies And How to Overcome Them

Iron to Vitamin D, 5 Common Health Deficiencies And How to Overcome Them

Preventing macro and micronutrient deficiency is crucial and the best way to overcome any nutrient deficiencies is to make sure you are eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

Our body is a complex structure that requires different types of vitamins and minerals for optimal functioning. When there is lack of even one bit it, our body starts to tell. Different parts of our body often have these tell-tale signs that we are lacking iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, iodine and more. Preventing macro and micronutrient deficiency is crucial and the best way to overcome any nutrient deficiencies is to make sure you are eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

Trending Now

The iron, vitamin is the most common type of body deficiency that is a common problem. Here are different types of common health deficiencies and ways to overcome it.

5 COMMON HEALTH DEFICIENCY

Iron: A common nutritional deficiency that can lead to anemia and fatigue.

How to overcome it-Increase iron-rich foods like amaranth, ragi, raisins, lentils, sesame seeds, dark leafy greens. Enhance absorption by consuming vitamin C-rich foods alongside iron sources. Cook food in cast iron cookware. Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 deficiency is very common, especially in vegetarians, vegans, and older adults.

How to overcome it- Include foods rich in B12 milk, chlorella, yogurt, fresh cheese

If you’re unable to meet your vitamin B12 requirements through diet alone, consider taking a vitamin B12 supplement. Vitamin D: Vitamin D a fat-soluble vitamin that functions like a steroid hormone in your body.

How to overcome it- Get sunlight exposure and consume vitamin D-rich foods like mushrooms, salmon, egg yolks. Consider a supplement if recommended by a healthcare professional. Iodine: One of the most common nutrient deficiencies that may cause enlargement of the thyroid gland.

How to overcome it- Use iodized salt (contains iodine) in your cooking and food preparation. Include natural sources of iodine such as yogurt, dairy products, prunes Vitamin A: Vitamin A deficiency can lead to various health issues, particularly affecting vision and immune function.

How to overcome it- Include foods rich in vitamin A bajra, green gram dal, amaranth leaves, sweet potato, papaya, mango, sesame seeds. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it requires dietary fat for absorption. Ensure you consume a balanced intake of healthy fats

Remember, it’s always best to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized guidance based on your specific needs and health conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES