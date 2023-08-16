Home

Health

Irregular Sleep Cycle? 6 Reasons Why Having Proper Sleep Schedule is Essential

Irregular Sleep Cycle? 6 Reasons Why Having Proper Sleep Schedule is Essential

Not having a proper sleep pattern can affect our over health in ways that we may not even realise. Here is why having a good quality sleep is vital for health.

‘My sleep schedule is very erratic. I have no sleep cycle…,’ These are some common phrases that we all have discussed or at least heard. Sleep deprivation has become a thing in life that people often bond over. Who is more sleep deprived or who has the most irregular sleep “scheds.” But this is something that needs to climb up the priority ladder. Irregular or improper sleep routines can have a severe impact on overall health as well.

Trending Now

A prolonged time without adequate and quality sleep can take a toll on mental and physical health. An adult should have at least seven to eight hours of good sleep in a day for the body to function optimally. Not getting enough sleep drains the body both physically and mentally. Poor-quality slumber can also put your heart, kidney, and mental health at risk.

7 Reasons Why Proper Sleep Schedule is Important

Quality Sleep: Having a designated sleep routine helps get the circadian rhythm in sync. Our body’s internal body clock impacts our body and a disciplined routine helps in getting restorative sleep. This can also make fall asleep quicker and have a good sound sleep. Builds Immunity: Believe it or not but sleep does have a connection with the immune system. During sleep, the body recovers and regenerates the previous day’s wear and tear and when the body does not get enough sleep and rest, the wear and tear , may lead to reduce immunity levels. Sleep For Weight Loss: Irregular sleep patterns can lead to weight gain. Good quality sleep helps to regulate the metabolism and may lower the hunger pangs that may lead to overeating as well. Increased Productivity: When we sleep well we feel refreshed for the day and when one does not get enough proper sleep one tend to get cranky or irritated. All of these moods impact our everyday work. A prolonged period with good quality slumber and enough hours of proper rest can help to be more productive and allows to boost cognitive function. One can concentrate better, be focused and be more alert. High Energy: Sleep deprivation entails sluggish behaviour. But, restful sleep allows a person to have good energy for the day.

A lot takes place inside the body when one is asleep. Our body needs that time to rest. Therefore, it is better to push up good sleep in the priority sleep and reduce any risk for our overall health.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES