Home

Health

Is Butter Good For Weight Loss? 5 Incredible Benefits of Makhan You Need to Know

Is Butter Good For Weight Loss? 5 Incredible Benefits of Makhan You Need to Know

Here are some surprising benefits of butter that you should know.

Is Butter Good For Weight Loss? 5 Incredible Benefits of Makhan You Need to Know

Butter is a delicious dairy product made by churning milk or cream, most often from cow milk. However, there are other varieties of butter, made from the milk of goats, sheep, and buffalo that are also available. It is the most essential ingredient in Indian households especially when eaten with hot paranthas and kulchas. But often, we hear that, if you are on a weight loss diet, then you should avoid this dairy choice completely. But is this fact true? Should you really avoid butter when you are losing those extra pounds? Let’s find out.

Health Benefits of Butter/Makhan:

Weight Management: Butter comes from churning fresh or fermented milk or cream. Dairy-free or plant-based butter made from plant-derived oil is also available for vegans. Most weight-loss diets include butter and high-fat foods as sparingly possible. Butter consists of long-chain fatty acids that do not increase fat in your body. It provides instant energy to the body and helps with weight management. Butter’s carb-free and high-fat nature make it an excellent addition to a keto-based diet. So, you can consume butter if you are on a diet, but remember to consume it in moderation. Enhance Immune Function: The antioxidants and unsaturated fatty acids found in butter are essential for removing toxic chemicals from our bodies. A study illustrated that the lauric acid present in butter acts as an antiviral agent. It helps to prevent the symptoms of STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) such as HIV/AIDS, genital warts and herpes. Prevents Tooth Decay: Butter is an outstanding source of vitamin K1, and K2 plays a significant role in tooth decay and helps to rapid bone recovery after an injury. Good for skin, nails and hair: Some of the essential nutrients in butter help promote proper flow of blood on the scalp, prevent premature ageing and enhance glowy and shiny skin. It also helps reduce hair loss, enhances skin texture and increases nails growth. Beneficial For Heart And Liver: According to research, butter has choline that helps proper blood circulation and decreases fatty liver diseases and prevents blood cells (Vitamin E) from antioxidative stress

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES