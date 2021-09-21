Chewing is where the entire digestive process starts in the mouth. It helps in breaking down food elements that are harder to chew like steak and nuts. On an average number applied to most bites of the food, chewing takes place 32 times. Soft texture food like watermelon takes almost 10 to 15 times.Also Read - Yoga For Digestion: Struggling With Improper Digestion ? Follow These Yoga Poses, Watch Video

By focusing on proper chewing, it helps in eating slower and eating less food. It also helps in digesting and enhances the overall eating experience.

What are the Benefits of Chewing Food Slowly?

According to Healthline, experts have said that the faster you eat, the more you will consume. Chewing food slowly helps in reducing the overall food intake as it makes it is slow-paced. According to a report, 30 women took meals at different paces. Women who chewed slowly consumed lesser food and felt fuller than those who ate quick. According to another study, when chewing takes place during mealtime, people reduced snacking on candies later in the day. Thus, cutting the intake of unhealthy food. Chewing food can help in increasing the intake of nutrients in the body. It suppresses hunger and also increases the intake of nutrients in the body.

What are the Demerits of Not Chewing Food?

When proper chewing of the food is not done, the digestive system fails to recognise activities and leads to confusion. It may also not produce enough enzymes as the food needs to be fully broken down. It also leads to digestive problems like: