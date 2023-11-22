Home

Is COVID-19 Vaccine Behind Heart Attacks in Young People? ICMR Highlights 3 Points

According to ICMR, there is no apparent connection between COVID-19 vaccinations and the increased risk of death among young adults in India.

A recent study was conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to review the link between heart attack and COVID1-19 vaccines. The study of preliminary findings was released on Tuesday to clarify whether COVID-19 jabs are behind cardiac issues in the younger population. The research study explored that there is no apparent connection between COVID-19 vaccinations and the increased risk of death among young adults in India.

There are certain points highlighted by ICMR. According to the study, these causes out an increased risk of sudden deaths among young adults

Binge eating, intense physical activity within 48 hours before death.

Family history of sudden deaths

Previous COVID-19 hospitalisation

ICMR STUDY SAYS NO LINK BETWEEN SUDDEN DEATH & COVID SHOTS

(1/2) ICMR’s research study exploring the causes of the anecdotal reports of sudden deaths in healthy young adults is now published. Here are the key findings (read in thread). Link to the study:https://t.co/KUnsSu0sbe — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) November 21, 2023

The study conducted a comprehensive analysis focusing on sudden deaths among Indian adults aged 18-45. Cases examined involved seemingly healthy individuals aged 18-45 without any underlying health issues, who unexpectedly passed away between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

Several studies have indicated a potential link between COVID-19 jabs and an increased incidence of heart attacks. However, with the latest ICMR research, studies suggest that COVID-19 vaccines are not the cause of these deaths. Earlier Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted frequent heart attack cases during Navrati dance in Gujarat. He cautioned if anyone has a severe case of COVID-19, it’s advisable to take it easy for 1-2 years. ” Avoid strenuous exercises or excessive work as it might lead to a sudden halt in your heart function.” Health Minister said.

