Is Covid Back in India? Why This is Not The Time to Freak Out But Take Precautions

The rise in cases of latest Covid variant Eris in UK has raised concerns across the globe. Reportedly, Eris variant has been in India since May and now people are concerned whether India is looking at another wave?

The new Covid variant Eris or EG.5.1 has been driving the rise in cases in the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said EG.5.1, which has been nicknamed Eris, makes up one in seven new COVID cases. It was classified as a variant on July 31 after its prevalence was recorded in the country due to increasing cases internationally, particularly in Asia. “EG.5.1 was first raised as a signal in monitoring on July 3, 2023, as part of horizon scanning due to increasing reports internationally, particularly in Asia,” the UKHSA said.

The new variant was first detected in India in May but did not show any significant impact on a number of cases. Since then there are looming concerns about whether India is looking at another Covid wave. however, experts so far have not expressed concerns about the fatality of the variant. But, doctors strongly recommend taking precautions right now instead of freaking out. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

COVID PRECAUTIONS

Eris has sparked concerns and notions around Covid 19. As per experts, the reason of the spread of Eris is due to the waning immunity and inclement weather conditions as well and this is one of the major reasons that increases the transmission rate. The symptoms are mostly similar to other variants.

ERIS PREVENTION TIPS

Get vaccinated and booster dose against Covid-19 Wear a mask in public places Practise social distancing Maintain proper hygiene and wash hands frequently Avoid close contact with people who are sick Ensure proper ventilation in rooms

NEW COVID VARIANT ERIS SYMPTOMS

Runny nose

Headache

Constant fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

