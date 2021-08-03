Since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, doctors have suggested that COVID-19 can pose a severe threat to people with diabetes. But did it ever come to your mind that coronavirus can invoke new diabetes cases? Recently it has been noted that people who have recovered from the coronavirus showed a spike in their blood glucose levels.

There has been an upsurge in people with diabetes during the coronavirus pandemic. Around 40% of people who recovered from COVID-19 develop diabetes.

Research is being conducted globally to find why people infected with coronavirus develop diabetes even after cessation of steroids and post-recovery. Ironically, many individuals who develop diabetes after getting infected with the DELTA variant of coronavirus did not have risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes.

How does the DELTA variant of coronavirus cause diabetes?

The DELTA variant of coronavirus damages the beta cells present in the Islet of Langerhans of the pancreas. The beta cells are essential for the synthesis of insulin, which helps to regulate blood glucose levels. By damaging the beta cells, the DELTA coronavirus can cause diabetes. Also, the coronavirus tends to bind with the ACE-2 receptors of organs, thus making the body insulin resistant.

What are the symptoms seen in people who developed diabetes after getting infected with the DELTA coronavirus?

The DELTA variant of coronavirus has added intriguing symptoms to the illness. Young and healthy people are developing diabetes after getting infected with the DELTA coronavirus. People who develop diabetes after getting infected with coronavirus usually exhibit the following symptoms:

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

People who have recently recovered or are recovering from the coronavirus must check their blood glucose levels regularly.

Can DELTA coronavirus-induced diabetes get cured?

The development of diabetes is usually caused due to the body’s inability to use insulin or the lack of insulin production produced by the beta cells present in the pancreas. During the DELTA coronavirus disease, the virus damages the receptors present on the beta cells, thus altering the production of Insulin. Also, due to medication, many people who contracted the DELTA COVID-19 may develop insulin resistance, thereby causing diabetes. However, the long-term outcomes of post-COVID diabetes are yet to be understood.

(Inputs from Dr. Gourav Dasgupta, M.B.B.S, MD(Medicine), FCC, PGDR, Consultant Physician, Agartala Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. & Institute of Nursing Science, Agartala)