Is Diet Soda Sweetner Aspartame Really Cancerous? What May Be Other Sugar Alternatives? Experts Speak

Regulatory authorities worldwide have deemed aspartame safe for human consumption within recommended limits.

Did you just get to know that diet coke too may be cancerous? Well, it is not entirely wrong. sugar, artificial sweeteners often border on risking health. While there are several alternatives to sugar, everything is not entirely healthy. Aspartame is the artificial sweetener that is being used in cocoa cola, diet coke and so many other food and beverages. In a recent development, The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is expected to list aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars’ Extra chewing gum, in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

What is Aspartame?

To comprehend the truth about India,com got in touch with experts. Dr. Yogesh Jain, Director- NCD and Academics, Karkinos Healthcare, speaking exclusively with us said, “Aspartame is a low-calorie, artificial sweetener – approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is used as a sugar substitute in many foods and beverages, including diet sodas, chewing gum, and some desserts. It is also used in some prescription medications. Aspartame is made of methanol and the two naturally occurring amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid, which are also components of proteins in our body and in food. ”

In recent years, concerns have been raised regarding the potential connection between the consumption of aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in various food and beverage products, and the risk of cancer.

It is important to note that extensive research has been conducted to study the safety of aspartame consumption, with regulatory authorities worldwide consistently reiterating its safety profile. Organizations such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have reviewed numerous studies and concluded that aspartame is safe for human consumption within the established recommended daily intake limits.

Adding on to the discussion, Dr. Nikhil S Ghadyalpatil, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist & Hemato-Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, in another exclusive conversation with india.com added that, “However, concerns about aspartame and cancer risk have persisted, driven by anecdotal evidence and conflicting research findings. Some studies have reported a potential increase in certain types of cancer, while others have failed to establish a conclusive link. Nonetheless, the majority of scientific studies have not found any substantial evidence to support the claim.”

Are there sugar alternatives that can be used?

There are a number of sugar alternatives that can be used instead of aspartame. These can be natural, artificial or sugar alcohols.

Natural Sweeteners: Natural alternatives include honey, maple syrup, and stevia. These are generally healthier than refined sugar but should still be used in moderation. Artificial Sweeteners: Apart from aspartame, there are other artificial sweeteners such as saccharin, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose. These are often used in diet drinks and low-calorie products. Sugar Alcohols: Sugar alcohols like xylitol, erythritol, and sorbitol are less sweet than sugar but have fewer calories and do not raise blood sugar levels as much.

The Truth About Stevia?

Stevia is a natural sweetener that is extracted from the stevia plant. It is about 200 times sweeter than sugar and has no calories. Erythritol and xylitol are sugar alcohol that are found naturally occurring in some fruits and vegetables, are about 70% as sweet as sugar and have about half the calories.

It is important to note that not all sugar alternatives are safe for everyone. For example, stevia can cause allergic reactions in some people. It is also important to talk to your doctor before using sugar alternatives if you have any health conditions, such as diabetes.

While concerns regarding aspartame and cancer risk have been raised, extensive scientific research has not provided conclusive evidence to support these claims. Regulatory authorities worldwide have deemed aspartame safe for human consumption within recommended limits. However, for those who prefer alternatives, natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit extracts offer viable options, providing sweetness without the potential risks associated with aspartame. As always, individuals should consult with healthcare professionals to make informed decisions aligned with their specific health needs.

