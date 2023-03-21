Home

Is Eating White Rice Makes You Sleepy And Drowsy Post-Lunch? Here’s Why

A high intake of rice has calming hormones like melatonin and serotonin that gets a boost and causes drowsiness.

Your meal choices can determine not only your moods but also your energy levels throughout the day. While a nutritious breakfast could give you an energetic day to start, eating your lunch intelligently is crucial if you want to keep your productivity in tact in the second half. While, It is a common notion that eating rice makes a person feel lazy and sleepy.

According to nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee “It’s common practice in India to have a rice meal at lunch time, however it’s not necessarily the best thing to do if you want to avoid that post-lunch snooze. This is because by lunch time our mental energy levels are already running low and hence it’s important to eat a lunch that is rich in protein so that our brain can synthesise more active chemicals such as dopamine and epinephrine that give the body a boost of energy and improves our productivity,”

The nutritionist also shares the reason why people feel drowsy after eating dal-chawal.

“It (white rice) also releases calming hormones like melatonin and serotonin that calls for relaxation and drowsiness. This is also true in the case of most carbs as well,” she says.

Here’s what you can do to deal with post-lunch tiredness

If you cannot do without rice, eat small quantities of long grain basmati rice, because it has lower glycaemic index (about 55). Along with this practice portion control.

Switch to whole barley (boiled and cooked rice) instead of regular rice

Alternatively, you can have jowar or bajra or wheat chapatis with paneer or soya nuggets or even grilled chicken with vegetables and salads.

