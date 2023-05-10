Home

Is Egg a High Cholesterol Food? How Many Eggs Can You Eat in a Day, Expert Reveals

Research says adults who ate several eggs per week are at higher risk of bad cholesterol. Expert answers the study behind egg consumption and whether they're unhealthy for heart health.

Cholesterol is a naturally occurring, waxy element in your blood. It plays a major role in building healthy cells, and makes vitamin D, hormones, and fat-dissolving acids. A person’s diet has a significant impact on how healthy their cholesterol levels are. Consuming meals that keep cholesterol levels in a healthy range can help avoid health problems such as a heart attack or stroke. Experts suggest that to keep a good cholesterol level, you limit the amount of animal fats and eat healthy fats in moderation.

A large study may serve up some confusing advice for egg lovers. According to research, adults who ate several eggs per week are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death from any cause. So, to answer this, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals whether eggs can raise bad cholesterol levels and how much one should consume it.

Is Egg a High Cholesterol Food? How Many Eggs Can You Eat in a Day?

As per Nutritionist, eggs are rich in nutrients and are highly beneficial for health. There are innumerable studies to support that eggs DO NOT increase the risk for heart disease!

Eggs supply your body with beneficial elements

Egg is the highest source of protein.

Eggs are highly beneficial for those suffering from low blood sugar.

Eggs consist of amino acids and minerals and are a must for Anemia sufferers.

Cholesterol present in food is safe by itself. It only becomes harmful when it gets oxidized as in dried eggs found in cake mixes, processed foods, dehydrated milk and processed meats. The cholesterol in them gets oxidised and it is likely to clog arteries.

If you have normal cholesterol and are leading an active healthy lifestyle, you can eat one egg every day without worrying about its cholesterol content.

If you have high cholesterol (or are likely to have) and you lead an inactive lifestyle, then it is wise to either avoid eggs completely or stick to egg whites only.

