Weight Loss Tips: Attaining the desired weight needs constant effort and hard work. With the right diet, workout schedule and determination, you can easily ace the weight loss journey. Garlic or lahsun is an important part of Indian kitchens. It adds flavour and has the power to make any dish tasty. Garlic has other nutritious benefits and one among them is the ability to help shed the extra kilos.

Garlic is also known as an immunity booster. It helps in relaxing blood vessels for smooth blood flow, ensures reduction in blood pressure also provides help in protecting blood vessels from damage. It also plays a key role in lowering the risk of heart disease. It is stacked with important ingredients like vitamin B6 and C, fibre, manganese, calcium, to name a few.

What is the Nutritional Value of Garlic?

According to the Times of India, here is the nutritional value of garlic:

Stacked with vitamin B6 and C, fibre, manganese, calcium

Calories – 306

Fat – 13.8

Sodium – 617mg

Carbohydrate – 14g

Protein – 35.2g

Iron – 22%

Is Raw Garlic Effective for Weight Loss?